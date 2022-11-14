Read full article on original website
Stream DIIV’s Acoustic Live At The Murmrr Theatre Album Featuring My Bloody Valentine & Alex G Covers
In the summer of 2017, DIIV played an acoustic show at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn. DIIV viewed it as a sort of reboot for the band, with frontman Z. Cole Smith a few months into his sobriety journey. The gig was filmed for a Tidal documentary released in early 2018, and now it has become a live album. Live At The Murmrr Theatre features 11 songs, including covers of Alex G’s “Hollow” and My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep.”
Stream Daniel Bachman’s Fascinating, Inspiring, Unsettling New Album Almanac Behind
The prolific Virginian guitarist Daniel Bachman has explored many different styles as both a performer and a producer, but he’s never made an album like Almanac Behind. In a message to Bandcamp followers, Three Lobed Recordings calls the project “sort of audio diary recording and reflecting Bachman’s interactions with and thoughts on man-made climate change” but also “so much more.” They’re right that Almanac Behind both lives up to and transcends its core conceit. It’s one of the most stirring and singular albums I’ve heard this year, experimental yet approachable and brimming with quiet, churning tension.
Kelly Rowland Had A Big Week, Too: Watch Her Play Celebrity Pickleball & Descend A Scary VR Mine
Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.
Yard Act Are Also Releasing A Dub Version Of Their Album
Look out, everyone; the indie rockers have discovered dub reggae again! Given the proliferation of high-potency weed, this was probably inevitable. Just a couple of weeks ago, Spoon got together with Adrian Sherwood to release Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound), a dub version of their album Lucifer On The Moon. Now, Leeds post-punk ranters Yard Act have done something similar, teaming with British dub legend Mad Professor for a new take on their debut LP The Overload.
Watch Beth Orton’s Awesome Performance Of The Percussive Folk-Jazz Jam “Fractals” On Corden
A couple of months ago, the veteran UK singer-songwriter Beth Orton, an artist who persistently disregards any of the limits that people usually put on singer-songwriters, released her new album Weather Alive. Orton recorded that album with a number of musicians from the thriving London jazz scene — Alabaster dePlume, Tom Skinner, Shahzard Ismaily — and she found some very cool ways to combine their sounds with her own. Last night, Orton brought that sound to the American TV-studio stage on James Corden’s Late Late Show.
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Legendary Producer Poo Bear Shares How New ‘Book Of Nabeel’ Album Is About ‘Showing Growth’ (Exclusive)
“My motivation for The Book Of Nabeel will be just growth, showing growth,” Poo Bear tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE video interview. Poo Bear (b. Jason Boyd) is one of the most successful songwriting and production talents of the last twenty years, having worked with 112, Usher, Kelly Rowland, Fat Joe, Chris Brown, J Balvin, and – most notably – Justin Bieber. “I’ve had a lot of success; I’ve written a lot of songs,” says Poo Bear, an understatement considering his body of work has racked up sales of over 350 million records worldwide, multiple platinum certifications, and streams in the hundreds of billions. Yet, with his new album, he wanted to push himself even further as a creative artist.
PinkPantheress – “Do You Miss Me?” (Prod. Kaytranada)
A little more than a year ago, the young British dance-pop auteur PinkPantheress release To Hell With It, her 19-minute debut mixtape. After a record like that and a whole lot of viral success, the standard operating procedure would be to crank out a full-length album. But PinkPantheress is a creature of the internet, and albums don’t seem especially relevant to her. Instead, she’s been cranking out collaborations: “Picture In My Mind” with Sam Gellaitry, “Where You Are” with WILLOW, a Drake remix with GoldLink. Today, PinkPantheress has dropped another new single on us, and she recorded it with Montreal dance great Kaytranada.
Watch NYC Screamo Band Saetia Play Their First Show In 23 Years
The massively influential NYC screamo pioneers Saetia are back together this week for a brief run of benefit shows, their first performances in 23 years. As detailed in our recent feature on screamo reunions, they’re playing the gigs without guitarist Jamie Behar, who was accused of longstanding emotional abuse by his ex-partner. Saetia are doing three straight nights at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, as well as a Saturday matinee at Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan, with all proceeds benefitting GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality). The first of those shows went down last night at St. Vitus; below, you can catch footage of the last two tunes of the night, “Venus And Bacchus” and “One Dying Wish.” Looks like it was an amazing time.
Animal Logic Share First New Music In 31 Years
Animal Logic — jazz bassist Stanley Clarke, ex-Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singer-songwriter Deborah Holland — only ever released two albums after forming in 1987: 1989’s self-titled and 1991’s Animal Logic II. The trio kept in touch over the years, notably reuniting in 2013 when they performed as part of Copeland’s Sacred Grove YouTube series. In 2020, Holland confirmed that Animal Logic has been working on material for a new EP, saying: “We’re in the process of finishing up five songs though the bulk of the work is now on Stanley’s shoulders and he has a crazy schedule so it may take a while.”
Brockhampton’s “Final Album” The Family Is Out Now, And Another One Called TM Is Out Tonight
Brockhampton have been promoting The Family, out today, as their final album. That’s not entirely accurate. Brockhampton will follow The Family tonight at midnight with one more album called TM, billed as a “parting gift.”. To clarify, technically The Family is the last project Brockhampton recorded together. It’s...
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Chance The Rapper – “YAH Know” (Feat. King Promise)
For a while, Chance The Rapper has been promising a new album called 2000, which was evidently delayed for sample-clearance issues. Chance’s next project is now called Star Line Gallery, and it’s not clear whether it’s the same project as 2000 or something else entirely. For a while, Chance has just been releasing new songs a track or two at a time. We last heard from Chance in June, when he got together with Joey Bada$$ to release the single “The Highs & The Lows.” Today, Chance has followed that one with another single, and his latest is a collaboration with the Ghanian singer King Promise.
Chisel Announce More Reunion Shows
DC punk revivalist act Chisel — singer Ted Leo, bassist Chris Norborg, and drummer John Dugan — have announced a brief set of 2023 reunion dates. This comes after a flurry of reunion activity this past year (Chisel originally broke up in 1997), starting with the March re-release of the band’s entire discography, followed by the May release of an EP titled All My Kin and July’s Innocents Abroad EP. More recently, Chisel announced they’d perform at Numero Twenty, a festival taking place February 18-19 in LA celebrating 20 years of Numero Group, the archival record label.
Phoebe Bridgers – “So Much Wine” (The Handsome Family Cover)
Christmas covers queen (and soon-to-be Sally in London’s Nightmare Before Christmas concerts) Phoebe Bridgers is sharing a new holiday reimagining, as has become her annual tradition. After recording covers of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,”...
Gladie’s Augusta Koch Got Sober And Made An Amazing Album About It
At a Philadelphia show last year, opening solo for Laura Jane Grace, Gladie frontwoman Augusta Koch played her first set since quitting alcohol. She debuted the at-the-time unreleased new song, “Born Yesterday,” an ode to the overwhelming, beautiful and terrifying waves of emotion that come with being sober; she was feeling them all up there onstage on her own. It’s now the second track on Gladie’s second album, Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, dropping Friday. “The way I feel, I could fill the ocean on my own,” Koch sings.
Ab-Soul – “Gang’Nem” (Feat. Fre$H)
After reemerging with “Hollandaise” in the spring, the mercurial TDE rapper Ab-Soul has been kicking out new singles consistently this fall, including “Moonshooter” and “Do Better.” As you might have guessed, it’s been leading up to an album. Herbert, the first new Ab-Soul...
Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott – “Down In Atlanta”
Pharrell and Travis Scott both have new albums on the way, and while release dates haven’t been revealed, today we’re getting a collab from them called “Down In Atlanta.” Pharrell has been teasing the track for a couple of months. The pair previously linked up on Scott’s “Flying High” and “SKELETONS.”
