Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia: "I don't think fans care where he plays"
Jon Rahm believes Sergio Garcia's legacy on the European Tour "could" be somewhat affected following his move to LIV Golf this year. Garcia, 42, has won 16 times on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour) including a sole major title at The Masters in 2017. But after moving...
golfmagic.com
Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
Golf.com
‘Wasted opportunity’: Jon Rahm criticizes PGA Tour’s LIV response
Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are on the same side when it comes to the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle. Both have remained fully committed to the PGA Tour. That doesn’t mean Rahm and McIlroy have always seen eye-to-eye on the state of affairs, especially given Rahm’s uneasiness in committing to playing 20 times on the PGA Tour each season.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Camilo Villegas talks why he knows how much it costs to clean Tiger’s jet
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. Our friends at Linksoul apparel have some exciting things planned for the Holiday season, so go to Linksoul.com and sign up to get their emails and texts for early access to everything going on.
golfmagic.com
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"
Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm RIPS into OWGR: "I'm going to be as blunt as I can... it's LAUGHABLE!"
Jon Rahm has ripped into the current state of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system by calling it "laughable" multiple times during his Wednesday media press conference ahead of the DP World Tour Championship. Rahm, who was speaking to GolfMagic and other golfing media on site at Jumeirah Golf...
golfmagic.com
Report: What Phil Mickelson did to upset LIV pro would "SET OFF A FIRESTORM!"
What Phil Mickelson allegedly did to one of LIV Golf's most-opiniated players Pat Perez was so inflammatory it would set off a firestorm if the details emerged, according to a report by the author Alan Shipnuck who published Lefty's famously controversial remarks. In case this news passed you by, Perez,...
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
Golf.com
Massive payday at this week’s LPGA event dwarfs most PGA Tour prizes
There is much on the line at the LPGA’s season finale — the CME Group Tour Championship — this week: one of the biggest titles of the year, Player of the Year honors and, oh yeah, the $2 million that the winner will take home. That’s right:...
GolfWRX
Tour pro denies ‘sexist-elitist’ accusations after refusing to play combined mens and women’s Australian Open
Australian pro golfer Scott Hend has never been afraid of making his feeling know. The 49-year-old winner of ten Asian Tour events is a firm believer in the freedom to play wherever a player wants, saying in July that if the LIV tour held qualifying stages, he would unquestionably sign up.
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: A bunker experiment
Based on my observations and feedback from recreational golfers of all skill levels, I believe one of the most puzzling and challenging of all shots for most golfers is the greenside bunker “explosion” shot. Far too many times, the result is either making a swing that is way too steep and plows the clubhead into the sand, or it’s the exact opposite – catching the ball right “in the forehead” and skulling it across the green into who-knows-what kind of new trouble. In either case, the end result is a blow-up hole that puts a double bogey or worse on the card.
SkySports
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
Golf.com
Golf in the Wild West: a visit to Gamble Sands
Sean Zak and Dylan Dethier visited Gamble Sands — a top 100 course in the country — to understand if the hype is real in Eastern Washington. Spoiler: it is.
Golf.com
‘Starting to feel weird’: Bryson DeChambeau reveals huge weight loss, regrets bulking up
Over the past two years, Bryson DeChambeau became the poster child for big drives and a major proponent of adding weight and muscle to gain yards. But Big Bryson is no more, with the 29-year-old recently dropping his bulk-up scheme in favor of the exact opposite: losing huge amounts of weight to improve his health and prevent injuries.
Golf.com
7 ways to refresh your worn-out golf clubs | Fully Equipped mailbag
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. My clubs look tired and worn out, but they still perform great. Anything I can do? Michelle M. – Oregon. No matter how your...
Golf.com
Why Webb Simpson left Butch Harmon for another high-profile coach
For seven-time PGA Tour winner Webb Simpson, picking the highlight from his opening-round 67 at the RSM Classic was easy: his ace on the 219-yard par-3 3rd hole at Sea Island Golf Club’s Plantation Course. “It was a great moment, great memory,” Simpson said after his round. It...
GolfWRX
L.A.B. Golf introduces first run of all-new LINK.1 putter
L.A.B Golf has recently introduced its all-new LINK.1 putter, with 500 individually serialized putters available now ahead of its full release in 2023. To bring Lie Angle Balance to LINK.1, L.A.B. Golf hyper-engineered it from 303 Stainless Steel, with the new addition 100% CNC Milled with four screws on the heel side and six on the toe side to offer a wide range of length and lie angle options.
Golf.com
Honda ends title sponsorship of PGA Tour’s Honda Classic after 42 years
Given the PGA Tour’s recent decision to designate 13 tournaments on the 2023 schedule as “elevated events” — meaning the purse size of each will swell to $20 million — it seemed like it was only a matter of time before tournament sponsors of mere “regular” Tour stops opted to walk.
Golf.com
RSM Classic Picks: 4 bets our expert loves this week in Georgia
But there’s still one stop remaining in the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 fall calendar: the RSM Classic at Sea Island, In Georgia. Tony Finau is in the field, fresh off a runaway win last week in Houston. He’s also the runaway favorite on the betting board, followed by Brian Harman, Jason Day and Seamus Power.
Comments / 0