golfmagic.com

In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic

In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
GEORGIA STATE
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia: "I don't think fans care where he plays"

Jon Rahm believes Sergio Garcia's legacy on the European Tour "could" be somewhat affected following his move to LIV Golf this year. Garcia, 42, has won 16 times on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour) including a sole major title at The Masters in 2017. But after moving...
golfmagic.com

Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end

One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

‘Wasted opportunity’: Jon Rahm criticizes PGA Tour’s LIV response

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are on the same side when it comes to the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle. Both have remained fully committed to the PGA Tour. That doesn’t mean Rahm and McIlroy have always seen eye-to-eye on the state of affairs, especially given Rahm’s uneasiness in committing to playing 20 times on the PGA Tour each season.
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Camilo Villegas talks why he knows how much it costs to clean Tiger’s jet

Our friends at Linksoul apparel have some exciting things planned for the Holiday season, so go to Linksoul.com and sign up to get their emails and texts for early access to everything going on.
golfmagic.com

Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"

Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm RIPS into OWGR: "I'm going to be as blunt as I can... it's LAUGHABLE!"

Jon Rahm has ripped into the current state of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system by calling it "laughable" multiple times during his Wednesday media press conference ahead of the DP World Tour Championship. Rahm, who was speaking to GolfMagic and other golfing media on site at Jumeirah Golf...
golfmagic.com

Report: What Phil Mickelson did to upset LIV pro would "SET OFF A FIRESTORM!"

What Phil Mickelson allegedly did to one of LIV Golf's most-opiniated players Pat Perez was so inflammatory it would set off a firestorm if the details emerged, according to a report by the author Alan Shipnuck who published Lefty's famously controversial remarks. In case this news passed you by, Perez,...
Golf.com

Massive payday at this week’s LPGA event dwarfs most PGA Tour prizes

There is much on the line at the LPGA’s season finale — the CME Group Tour Championship — this week: one of the biggest titles of the year, Player of the Year honors and, oh yeah, the $2 million that the winner will take home. That’s right:...
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy: A bunker experiment

Based on my observations and feedback from recreational golfers of all skill levels, I believe one of the most puzzling and challenging of all shots for most golfers is the greenside bunker “explosion” shot. Far too many times, the result is either making a swing that is way too steep and plows the clubhead into the sand, or it’s the exact opposite – catching the ball right “in the forehead” and skulling it across the green into who-knows-what kind of new trouble. In either case, the end result is a blow-up hole that puts a double bogey or worse on the card.
Golf.com

7 ways to refresh your worn-out golf clubs | Fully Equipped mailbag

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. My clubs look tired and worn out, but they still perform great. Anything I can do? Michelle M. – Oregon. No matter how your...
OREGON STATE
GolfWRX

L.A.B. Golf introduces first run of all-new LINK.1 putter

L.A.B Golf has recently introduced its all-new LINK.1 putter, with 500 individually serialized putters available now ahead of its full release in 2023. To bring Lie Angle Balance to LINK.1, L.A.B. Golf hyper-engineered it from 303 Stainless Steel, with the new addition 100% CNC Milled with four screws on the heel side and six on the toe side to offer a wide range of length and lie angle options.
CRESWELL, OR
Golf.com

RSM Classic Picks: 4 bets our expert loves this week in Georgia

But there’s still one stop remaining in the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 fall calendar: the RSM Classic at Sea Island, In Georgia. Tony Finau is in the field, fresh off a runaway win last week in Houston. He’s also the runaway favorite on the betting board, followed by Brian Harman, Jason Day and Seamus Power.
GEORGIA STATE

