Kansas State

Abbott expanding Operation Lone Star in effort to secure southern border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expanding Operation Lone Star in an effort to further secure the state's southern border with Mexico. Abbott, who has been critical of President Joe Biden's open border policies, sent a letter to Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer in which he said, “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border.”
TEXAS STATE
No. 2 Ohio State fixed on Maryland with Michigan up next

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are on a collision course in the Big Ten East and the trajectory of their championship itineraries is unlikely to be decided this week. The Buckeyes are focusing on making fixes on Saturday at Maryland, and coach Ryan Day is fixed on making sure Ohio State keeps its focus on the task at hand.
COLUMBUS, OH

