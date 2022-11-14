Read full article on original website
Scientists Have Developed a Wearable Ring That Repels Insects
A new printable and wearable insect repellent. Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) scientists have invented a new type of insect-repellent delivery device. The active ingredient is first “encapsulated” and shaped into the appropriate shape, such as a ring, which may then be worn and releases an agent meant to repel mosquitoes for an extended period of time. The team published their findings in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics.
Unprecedented Speed: Scientists Discover 30 New Natural Compounds
Researchers were able to discover and characterize new ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptides at an unprecedented speed and scale. Modern medicine makes extensive use of drugs that bacteria naturally produce. One of the most noteworthy natural products is penicillin, an antibiotic developed from certain molds that is regarded as one of the most significant developments in medicine and human health. Scientists now have access to hundreds of thousands of microbial genomes and the natural compounds they make as DNA sequencing has gotten more inexpensive and quick.
MIT Scientists Develop a New Control System for Synthetic Genes
A technique has been developed by researchers that could help fine-tune the production of monoclonal antibodies and other useful proteins. MIT researchers have developed a new way to precisely control the amount of a particular protein that is produced in mammalian cells using an approach based on CRISPR proteins. This...
Revolutionary Technology Provides New Perspective on Cyclones
Cosmic rays used to track and visualize tropical cyclones open the eye of the storm. For the first time, high-energy muon particles generated in the atmosphere have made it possible for researchers to examine the structures of storms in a manner that conventional visualization methods, like satellite imaging, cannot. This new method’s level of detail could help researchers simulate storms and associated weather effects. This could also result in earlier warning systems that are more accurate.
Ray-Finned Fish Survived Mass Extinction Event 360 Million Years Ago
According to new research, ray-finned fish, now the most diverse group of backboned animals, were not as hard hit by a mass extinction event as scientists previously thought. The extinction event that ended the Devonian period 360 million years ago corresponds to a major change in the kinds of fishes populating ancient seas and lakes. Ray-finned fishes, the staple of the aquarium and dinner table, were uncommon before this major crisis, and their success had been linked to new opportunities in the aftermath of the extinction.
Erosion of Rocky Coastlines May Dramatically Accelerate Due to Sea Level Rise
Rocky coastlines could retreat more rapidly in the future due to accelerating sea level rise. This is especially concerning because rock coasts make up over half the world’s coastlines. This is the finding of new Imperial College London research that modeled likely future cliff retreat rates of two rock...
Cornell Scientists Have Identified a Cellular Process Related to Post-Partum Depression
Postpartum depression is linked to a lack of a cell clean-up process. Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and the University of Virginia Health have discovered that pregnant women who go on to develop post-partum depression (PPD) may have reduced autophagy, a cellular process that helps clear cells of debris.
“Stabilizing Feedback” Confirmed by MIT Scientists – Earth Can Regulate Its Own Temperature Over Millennia
Earth can regulate its own temperature over millennia, new research finds. Scientists have confirmed that a “stabilizing feedback” on 100,000-year timescales keeps global temperatures in check. From global volcanism to planet-cooling ice ages and dramatic shifts in solar radiation, the Earth’s climate has undergone some big changes. And...
NASA Astronauts Complete Spacewalk to Prep for Space Station Solar Array Upgrades
NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio of NASA concluded their spacewalk at 4:25 p.m. EST (1:25 p.m. PST), yesterday, November 15, after 7 hours and 11 minutes in preparation for the upcoming solar array installation. Expedition 68 Flight Engineers Cassada and Rubio completed the majority of the primary objectives...
Liftoff! Stunning Photos of Successful Launch for JPSS-2, LOFTID
Last week the NOAA’s Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) satellite, with NASA’s LOFTID technology demonstration along for the ride, lifted off from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Powered by 860,000 pounds of thrust from the United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket’s RD-180 engine, the launch that occurred at 1:49 a.m. PST on November 10. It resulted in some stunning photographs captured by NASA, United Launch Alliance, and the United States Space Force, as can be seen below.
Elevating the Risk of Satellite Collision: Climate Change To Increase Lifetime of Space Debris
The reduced atmosphere in the upper atmosphere will increase satellites’ risk of collision with space pollution. According to a recent study from the British Antarctic Survey, rising CO2 levels in the Earth’s atmosphere will cause a long-term drop in air density at high altitudes. This reduced density will lessen the drag on objects orbiting between 90 and 500 km in the upper atmosphere, prolonging the lifespan of space debris and increasing the possibility of debris collisions with satellites.
A Better Way To Search for Extraterrestrial Life
An airborne chemical sends a distinctive biological signal. Broccoli, along with many other plants and microorganisms, release gases to aid in the removal of toxins. These gases, according to scientists, might provide strong evidence that there is life on other planets. These gases are created when organisms combine an undesirable...
Unlocking the Mysteries of a Protein Linked to Alzheimer’s – Scientists Identify a Potential Treatment
Tauopathies: the protein that provides hope. A mechanism has been discovered that regulates cellular levels of tau, a protein whose aberrant accumulation is at the root of tauopathies, a class of devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The finding was discovered in the laboratory of Michel Cayouette, director of cellular neurobiology research at...
More Accurate Than GPS: New Navigation System With 10 Centimeter Accuracy
Researchers have developed an alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings. An alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings has been developed by researchers of Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and VSL. The working prototype that demonstrated this new mobile network infrastructure achieved an accuracy of 10 centimeters. This new technology is important for the implementation of a wide range of advanced location-based applications, including autonomous vehicles, quantum communication, and next-generation mobile communication systems. The results will be published today (November 16) in the journal Nature.
NASA’s Webb Explores the Final Frontier: Draws Back the Curtains on an Undiscovered Universe
Webb Telescope’s Infrared Vision Explores the Final Frontier. An unexpectedly rich “undiscovered country” of early galaxies that has been largely hidden until now has been found by NASA’s powerful James Webb Space Telescope. Webb is unveiling a very rich universe where the first forming galaxies look...
New Antibiotic Kills Dangerous and Resistant Bacteria
A new antibiotic that can fight against resistant bacteria. Antibiotics were long thought to be a miracle cure for bacterial infections. However, many pathogens have evolved to withstand antibiotics over time and thus the quest for new drugs is becoming more urgent. Researchers from the University of Basel were part of an international team that used computational analysis to identify a new antibiotic and deciphered its mode of action. Their research is an important step in the creation of new, powerful drugs.
