Researchers were able to discover and characterize new ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptides at an unprecedented speed and scale. Modern medicine makes extensive use of drugs that bacteria naturally produce. One of the most noteworthy natural products is penicillin, an antibiotic developed from certain molds that is regarded as one of the most significant developments in medicine and human health. Scientists now have access to hundreds of thousands of microbial genomes and the natural compounds they make as DNA sequencing has gotten more inexpensive and quick.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO