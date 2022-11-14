Read full article on original website
Harlan council ok’s body armor resolution
The Harlan City Council heard a proposal to apply for grant money for body armor to be used by the city’s police officers during the panel’s regular meeting for November. Mayor Joe Meadors handed the floor over to Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary to talk to the council about applying for a grant for body armor.
Harlan mayor looks ahead
With the election over, it is now time for the winners to prepare for the task of running the offices the voters have placed them in. City of Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors discussed his plan after winning his second term. Meadors discussed the direction of Harlan in an interview on...
