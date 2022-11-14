Lisa Hauck has accepted the position as director of NDSU’s International Student and Study Abroad Services after an internal search process. Hauck has been at NDSU since 2004, joining the Office of International Programs first as a study abroad advisor. She then was associate director, followed by being director of the office when it was a comprehensive office including study abroad, international recruitment and admission, faculty and student immigration, and international student support and programming.

