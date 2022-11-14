Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ndsu.edu
NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota
NDSU public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
ndsu.edu
NDSU Extension Offers Stop the Bleed Training at Central Dakota Ag Day
Someone who is severely bleeding can bleed to death in as little as five minutes. The number one cause of preventable death after injury is bleeding. That’s why bleeding control – keeping the blood inside the body – is the purpose of Stop the Bleed training. The...
ndsu.edu
NDSU counseling education doctoral student receives Sanford Health Military and Veteran Scholarship
Mandy Hofland had tears in her eyes as she was presented a large check totaling $5,000 during a surprise announcement in front of her peers during her Instructional Theory and Practice in Counselor Education and Supervision class yesterday afternoon. She was awarded the Sanford Health Military and Veteran Scholarship which...
ndsu.edu
NDSU Athletes to be Awarded Scholarships During 48th Annual Harvest Bowl
Scholarships will be awarded to 13 North Dakota State University athletes during this year’s Harvest Bowl program on Nov. 18. Scholarships will be awarded to 13 North Dakota State University athletes during this year’s Harvest Bowl program on Nov. 18. Highlights of the event include a Harvest Bowl...
ndsu.edu
NDSU faculty publishes active learning exercise
Birgit Pruess, professor of microbiological sciences, has published an active learning exercise on the “Three Sisters of Agriculture.”. The article, “The Three Sisters of Agriculture: An Active Learning Activity on Symbiotic Nitrogen Fixation,” was published in CourseSource. According to Pruess, active learning promotes higher level learning in...
ndsu.edu
NDSU students compete at annual construction competition
NDSU's Commercial – CM at Risk team won its division at the recent North Central Region of the Associated Schools of Construction student competition. Students from the NDSU Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering earned awards and valuable experience at the North Central Region of the Associated Schools of Construction student competition held in Nebraska City, Nebraska, Oct. 23-25.
ndsu.edu
Faculty member named Blue Key Distinguished Educator
The NDSU chapter of the Blue Key National Honor Society has named Danielle Condry, assistant professor of practice in the Department of Microbiological Sciences, as the 2022 NDSU Distinguished Educator. The award was created in 1969 by Blue Key to honor an outstanding educator for going beyond what is required to benefit and assist NDSU students.
ndsu.edu
Apply to NDSU now
A fee, test score or essay is not required at NDSU for undergraduate applicants. It’s never been easier to apply for admission to NDSU. No application fee, test scores or essay are required for the undergraduate application process. First year, international and transfer students will need to complete the...
ndsu.edu
International Student and Study Abroad Services director named
Lisa Hauck has accepted the position as director of NDSU’s International Student and Study Abroad Services after an internal search process. Hauck has been at NDSU since 2004, joining the Office of International Programs first as a study abroad advisor. She then was associate director, followed by being director of the office when it was a comprehensive office including study abroad, international recruitment and admission, faculty and student immigration, and international student support and programming.
ndsu.edu
NDSU soccer has 6 named to CSC Academic All-District Team
Six members of the NDSU women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women's Soccer Team. The student-athletes are Lavin Douglass, Paige Goaley, Jess Hanley, Dani Stuber, Loretta Wacek and Olivia Watson. All six Bison carried at least a 3.5 grade-point average. The...
Comments / 0