ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ndsu.edu

NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota

NDSU public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

NDSU Athletes to be Awarded Scholarships During 48th Annual Harvest Bowl

Scholarships will be awarded to 13 North Dakota State University athletes during this year’s Harvest Bowl program on Nov. 18. Scholarships will be awarded to 13 North Dakota State University athletes during this year’s Harvest Bowl program on Nov. 18. Highlights of the event include a Harvest Bowl...
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

NDSU faculty publishes active learning exercise

Birgit Pruess, professor of microbiological sciences, has published an active learning exercise on the “Three Sisters of Agriculture.”. The article, “The Three Sisters of Agriculture: An Active Learning Activity on Symbiotic Nitrogen Fixation,” was published in CourseSource. According to Pruess, active learning promotes higher level learning in...
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

NDSU students compete at annual construction competition

NDSU's Commercial – CM at Risk team won its division at the recent North Central Region of the Associated Schools of Construction student competition. Students from the NDSU Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering earned awards and valuable experience at the North Central Region of the Associated Schools of Construction student competition held in Nebraska City, Nebraska, Oct. 23-25.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

Faculty member named Blue Key Distinguished Educator

The NDSU chapter of the Blue Key National Honor Society has named Danielle Condry, assistant professor of practice in the Department of Microbiological Sciences, as the 2022 NDSU Distinguished Educator. The award was created in 1969 by Blue Key to honor an outstanding educator for going beyond what is required to benefit and assist NDSU students.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

Apply to NDSU now

A fee, test score or essay is not required at NDSU for undergraduate applicants. It’s never been easier to apply for admission to NDSU. No application fee, test scores or essay are required for the undergraduate application process. First year, international and transfer students will need to complete the...
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

International Student and Study Abroad Services director named

Lisa Hauck has accepted the position as director of NDSU’s International Student and Study Abroad Services after an internal search process. Hauck has been at NDSU since 2004, joining the Office of International Programs first as a study abroad advisor. She then was associate director, followed by being director of the office when it was a comprehensive office including study abroad, international recruitment and admission, faculty and student immigration, and international student support and programming.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

NDSU soccer has 6 named to CSC Academic All-District Team

Six members of the NDSU women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women's Soccer Team. The student-athletes are Lavin Douglass, Paige Goaley, Jess Hanley, Dani Stuber, Loretta Wacek and Olivia Watson. All six Bison carried at least a 3.5 grade-point average. The...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy