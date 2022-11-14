It was revealed earlier today that #CANTINA will be returning with a second concert taking place on Sunday 9th April during Star Wars Celebration. Last time out, at Star Wars Celebration Europe 3 back in 2016 at the Brooklyn Bowl in London Darth Elvis and The Imperials, Blues Harvest and ASH rocked the room. While there’s yet to be an announcement of the 2022 line-up (stay tuned to Fantha Tracks for all the news regarding that), here are highlights of the Blues Harvest set, which included the voice of Luthen Raels ships computer David Collins, who’ll be joining us oon on an episode of Making Tracks.

18 HOURS AGO