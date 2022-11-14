Read full article on original website
Norse Legion: Life Day 2022, 15% off your whole order
If you collect Norse Legion products, you know what great quality items they release, and today – Life Day no less – gives you the chance to save 15% off your whole order, very generously running until the 20th November. Happy Life Day,. In honor of the 44th...
‘Ride Above’ Review: Mélanie Laurent in a Heartwarming French Horse Drama
Not since a teenage Elizabeth Taylor rode her steed to victory in National Velvet has a film about a kid and a horse proven such an effective tearjerker as Christian Duguay’s French drama about a young girl who doesn’t let a terrible accident prevent her from pursuing her dream of becoming a jockey. The film may feel predictable at times in its plot machinations, but it nonetheless exerts a solid emotional pull that should make it a crowd-pleaser upon its theatrical release next month in its native country. Ride Above recently received its U.S. premiere as the centerpiece film of...
#CANTINA: Blues Harvest highlights from the 2016 gig
It was revealed earlier today that #CANTINA will be returning with a second concert taking place on Sunday 9th April during Star Wars Celebration. Last time out, at Star Wars Celebration Europe 3 back in 2016 at the Brooklyn Bowl in London Darth Elvis and The Imperials, Blues Harvest and ASH rocked the room. While there’s yet to be an announcement of the 2022 line-up (stay tuned to Fantha Tracks for all the news regarding that), here are highlights of the Blues Harvest set, which included the voice of Luthen Raels ships computer David Collins, who’ll be joining us oon on an episode of Making Tracks.
Dak and Boba on the television
Via our pal (and fellow Fantha Tracker) John ‘Dak and Boba Fett’ Morton, footage from his appearance on 11th November on The Jason Show, the morning broadcast on Fox9 alongside Dickey Beer (stunt Boba Fett in Return of the Jedi amongst many others) who tells a fascinating story from his time on the film.
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition: Engaging your senses 22nd February 2023
Great news as the arrival date for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition on PlayStationVR2 (PS VR2) is revealed to be 22nd February 2023. SAN FRANCISCO, November 15, 2022—ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive storytelling studio, today announced that Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition will be a PlayStation®VR2 (PS VR2) launch title, releasing February 22, 2023. The news was shared as part of PlayStation’s pre-orders beginning today, and fans eager to play on day one are able to pre-order the experience from the PlayStation Store here.
