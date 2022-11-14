Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
The Rise of Skywalker star Naomi Ackie to star as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance
The wonderful Naomi Ackie is set to become a global sensation, starring as the iconic Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance, the biopic of the much-loved legend that lands in cinemas 26th December 2022. Watch the trailer below. Fantha Tracks have been lucky enough to have met Naomi on a...
fanthatracks.com
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Power of The Galaxy – Ahsoka
It may come as no surprise that this Funko Pop release is going to be rather popular (pun intended). Only announced this afternoon, the Pop is already sold out on Amazon, so fingers crossed they ordder more in so those of us out here in the galaxy get chance to order this superb Star Wars: Power of The Galaxy – Ahsoka Tano Pop, as she appeared in Star Wars: Rebels.
fanthatracks.com
Terry Crews: Star Wars fan
Actor and author Terry Crews talks about his love for Star Wars and Luke Skywalker. His novel, Terry’s Crew, is out now. One of the most recognisable faces on television, Terry Crews is not only known for a variety of roles in shows such as Everybody Hates Chris and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and film including The Expendables and the criminally underrated Idiocracy, he’s also a fan of the GFFA, and here he explains just why Star Wars and Luke Skywalker are so important to him.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor – The Guide: Episode 11 – Daughter Of Ferrix
BEWARE SPOILERS: Just like with the previous Disney Plus series, Fantha Tracks will be offering our own episode guide for your entertainment! Here we will post every reference, Easter egg, everything named and unnamed per episode and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. Episode 11: Daughter Of Ferrix.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Lofi: Celebrate Life Day on Kashyyyk
To celebrate Life Day, here’s an long chunk of Star Wars Lofi, to chill out to, relax, go rooting around your freighter to find that comb you want to give to your wookiee pal for Christmas, whatever suits, and it’s accompanied by some equally relaxing animation as the wookiees of Kashyyyk enjoy their own peaceful Life Day moments.
fanthatracks.com
Denuo Novo The Lore: Denuo Novo booth at New York Comic Con
Let Mark Von Ohlen take you on a tour of the Denuo Novo booth at New York Comic Con. Walk with Mark as he shows you the wide variety of high end Star Wars helmets and costumes that Denuo Novo has to offer. Also you’ll get a sneak peak of the 1989 Batman Cowl prototype!
fanthatracks.com
Dak and Boba on the television
Via our pal (and fellow Fantha Tracker) John ‘Dak and Boba Fett’ Morton, footage from his appearance on 11th November on The Jason Show, the morning broadcast on Fox9 alongside Dickey Beer (stunt Boba Fett in Return of the Jedi amongst many others) who tells a fascinating story from his time on the film.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1
Colorist: Guru-eFX Cover artist: Paulo Siqueira & Rachelle Rosenberg, Arthur Adams & Edgar Delgado, Steven Cummings & GURU-eFX, David Lopez, Declan Shalvey. Fans of all things Star Wars are well aware of the importance of trilogies in the GFFA. George Lucas built his myths and fables in trios, while the first season of Star Wars: Andor has stuck to that winning formula by largely constructing its debut season around the three-act structure. Far be it for Charles Soule to veer away from that successful tradition; indeed, he doubles down and delivers the third and final chapter (in five parts) of his unofficial Qi’ra trilogy with Hidden Empire, as the heroine of Solo: A Star Wars Story continues her machinations against the Empire and the man who sits on its throne, Emperor Palpatine.
fanthatracks.com
The architecture of Andor, reviewed by an architect
I’ll utilize my professional experience in the field of architecture to examine the Architecture of Andor. Follow me on twitter! https://twitter.com/Morphologis. Talk to me live on twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/morphologis. Want to chat with me about architecture? Join our ARMCO discord community today! https://discord.gg/s74t7FQ. We were recently lucky enough to be...
Comments / 0