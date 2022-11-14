The Dodgers have until 5pm Pacific today to make a decision on whether to tender a contract to outfielder Cody Bellinger. If they choose to tender him, he would be eligible for arbitration and likely make $17-18 million in 2023, which is a lot of money for a guy who has been very bad offensively over the past two seasons. They could non-tender him and let him walk, or they could non-tender him and try to bring him back on a lower-dollar contract.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO