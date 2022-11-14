Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Accepts Qualifying Offer, Remains with Giants
Joc Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He signed with the Cubs, who traded him to the Braves at midseason, and he won his second straight World Series with Atlanta that October. After 2021, he signed with the Giants, the team he rooted for growing up in the Bay Area.
Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future
Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig’s Agent Issues Clarification About his Legal Troubles
On Monday evening, word came down that former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig had agreed to plead guilty to a charge of lying to federal investigators. As the evening went on, more and more information trickled in, some accurate and some not. At one point, the Los Angeles Times article said...
Dodgers: Kershaw’s Challenge Raises $1.8 Million With ‘KC Live’ Benefit Concert
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, have raised over $16 million over the past 11 years through their foundation, Kershaw’s Challenge. Their efforts are focused on four locations: Dallas, Los Angeles, the Dominican Republic, and Zambia. The foundation’s website describes their mission:. Kershaw’s Challenge is a...
Dodgers News: 111 Win Season Ranks Near Top Of Dave Roberts Career Accomplishments
To record the most wins in franchise history, especially for an organization like the Dodgers, is no easy feat. Despite the season coming to a screeching halt in the NLDS, it doesn’t take anything away from Dave Roberts and the fantastic season the team had. The Dodgers looked like...
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Justin Verlander Further Linked to LA
When Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels on Tuesday, it opened up a spot in the Dodgers’ starting rotation that they’ll need to fill. While they have multiple options available, either through free agency, the trade market, or internally, one name might have gotten a little more likely with Anderson’s departure.
Dodgers Rumors: LA May Be Exploring Trade Options for Cody Bellinger
The Dodgers have until 5pm Pacific today to make a decision on whether to tender a contract to outfielder Cody Bellinger. If they choose to tender him, he would be eligible for arbitration and likely make $17-18 million in 2023, which is a lot of money for a guy who has been very bad offensively over the past two seasons. They could non-tender him and let him walk, or they could non-tender him and try to bring him back on a lower-dollar contract.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Declines Qualifying Offer
In not so shocking news, Trea Turner has officially declined the Dodgers qualifying offer of $19.65 million and will remain a free agent. Turner was expected to make huge money this offseason and the Dodgers will now enter a bidding war with other teams expected to offer Turner contracts in the $300 million range.
Dodgers News: Roberts Agrees That LA Had ‘Bullseye’ On Their Back All Season Long
Being the top team in professional sports automatically makes you a target for other teams. They bring there best to take you down any given night to say they beat the best team, and it doesn’t make it any easier for Dave Roberts. Along with taking the title for...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: AL East Team May Pivot to Former Dodgers MVP, if Non-Tendered
One of the most fascinating subplots of the Dodgers’ tough decision whether to offer Cody Bellinger a contract by Friday afternoon’s tender deadline is where the former MVP might end up if Los Angeles decides to part ways with him. It could become a very real question just hours from now.
Cody Bellinger News: As Dodgers Decision Looms, We’re Reminded About Former MVP’s Struggles
Friday is the deadline for MLB teams to officially “tender” contracts to players who haven’t yet reached free agency. (Yes, November 18 is the only day of the year anyone still uses “tender” as a verb meaning “to offer or present formally.”) For the Dodgers, there are plenty of easy decisions. Should they keep Will Smith and Evan Phillips? Sure, why not.
Dodgers News: Two Prospects Take Home Final Weekly Honors at AFL
The Dodgers prospects showed out once again as the final week of the Arizona Fall League comes to a close. In recognition of their efforts, pitcher Emmet Sheehan and outfielder Jose Ramos were rewarded with the hitter and pitcher of the week honors for there respective positions (via MLB). Sheehan...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Finishes as Runner-Up for Manager of the Year
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has finished as the runner-up for the 2022 National League Manager of the Year Award. Roberts led the Dodgers to a franchise-record 111 wins in 2022, in one of the most dominant regular seasons in MLB history. The Dodgers finished in a tie with the 1936 Yankees for the fourth-best run differential all-time since the beginning of the 20th century at +334 and finished with the second-best record in NL history (only trailing the 1906 Cubs who won 116 games).
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Opens Up Of His Philosophical Changes Over The Past Seven Seasons
There’s a reason Dave Roberts was able to coach the Dodgers to 111 wins and to three World Series appearances (one championship) during this seven-year tenure. Roberts was not able to win the Manager of the Year Award, but his accomplishments this season can’t be understated. Roberts points...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts Get Some Love on NL MVP Ballot
The NL MVP winner has been announced and unfortunately, no Dodgers player won the award. Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt took home the honors with a third-best in the league .317 batting average, fourth-best 115 RBI’s and eighth-best 35 home runs. Goldschmidt is worthy of the honor, but of...
Clayton Kershaw News: Future Hall of Famer ‘Is The Dodgers’ According to Long Time Catcher
Free agency didn’t start off so strong for the Dodgers as Tyler Anderson ultimately signed a three-year deal with the Angels. However, the Dodgers were still able to retain their future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw, according to reports — the deal has not been officially announced yet.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes on What Makes Julio Urias So Special
In 2021, Julio Urias was the only 20-game winner in MLB. In 2022, he was somehow even better, leading the National League with a 2.16 ERA. Despite his dominant season, eight Cy Young voters didn’t even think Urias was one of the five best pitchers in the NL, leading to his third-place finish in the Cy Young race.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Gets High Praise From Mark Prior
Dodgers ace Julio Urias didn’t win the Cy Young Award on Wednesday, which is understandable. He didn’t even finish second, which is less understandable. And eight voters didn’t even put him on their five-man ballots, which is downright incomprehensible. But one person who definitely appreciates Julio the...
Dodgers Offseason: Carlos Correa Expected To Demand Top Dollar, is LA Willing To Pay It?
It’s looking more likely each day that Trea Turner will not be with the Dodgers in 2023. Luckily, the Dodgers will have some options to replace Turner if he were to leave and among those options come Carlos Correa. The bad blood between the Astros and the Dodgers during...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0