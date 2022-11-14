ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future

Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: LA May Be Exploring Trade Options for Cody Bellinger

The Dodgers have until 5pm Pacific today to make a decision on whether to tender a contract to outfielder Cody Bellinger. If they choose to tender him, he would be eligible for arbitration and likely make $17-18 million in 2023, which is a lot of money for a guy who has been very bad offensively over the past two seasons. They could non-tender him and let him walk, or they could non-tender him and try to bring him back on a lower-dollar contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Declines Qualifying Offer

In not so shocking news, Trea Turner has officially declined the Dodgers qualifying offer of $19.65 million and will remain a free agent. Turner was expected to make huge money this offseason and the Dodgers will now enter a bidding war with other teams expected to offer Turner contracts in the $300 million range.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Cody Bellinger News: As Dodgers Decision Looms, We’re Reminded About Former MVP’s Struggles

Friday is the deadline for MLB teams to officially “tender” contracts to players who haven’t yet reached free agency. (Yes, November 18 is the only day of the year anyone still uses “tender” as a verb meaning “to offer or present formally.”) For the Dodgers, there are plenty of easy decisions. Should they keep Will Smith and Evan Phillips? Sure, why not.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Finishes as Runner-Up for Manager of the Year

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has finished as the runner-up for the 2022 National League Manager of the Year Award. Roberts led the Dodgers to a franchise-record 111 wins in 2022, in one of the most dominant regular seasons in MLB history. The Dodgers finished in a tie with the 1936 Yankees for the fourth-best run differential all-time since the beginning of the 20th century at +334 and finished with the second-best record in NL history (only trailing the 1906 Cubs who won 116 games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
