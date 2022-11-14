Billie Jean King is reminiscing on Elton John's unforgettable show at Dodger Stadium in 1975, where she performed on stage alongside the beloved music legend. The former tennis pro ended up on stage with John at the Los Angeles venue, as she sang backup vocals on his hit "Philadelphia Freedom," a kind of tribute to King’s World TeamTennis club.

