Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Question After 1 Month

Now a month into the 2022-23 season, it's hard to make sense of a lot of what's going on in the NBA thus far. The Utah Jazz are good? The Golden State Warriors stink? Do we have any idea what to make of the Brooklyn Nets? When are key players returning from injury? Is the Los Angeles Lakers' season already doomed?
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Butler Won't Play for Heat vs. Wizards Because of Knee Injury

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is going to miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards with soreness in his knee, per the team. This will be the third game Butler has missed already this season. He missed back-to-back games on Nov. 2 and 4 because of a hip injury. The...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Luka Dončić 1-of-1 Logoman Patch Rookie Card Sells for Record $3.12M at Auction

Luka Dončić can add a record-breaking trading card sale to his resume. TMZ Sports reported a 2018 National Treasures Rookie NBA Logoman Patch card of Dončić sold for $3.12 million at a PWCC auction Thursday. The one-of-one card, which sold in a private auction for $4.6 million in 2021, set the record for the price of a basketball card sold at a public auction.
Bleacher Report

Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks were aiming to make the 2022-23 NBA season their turnaround campaign after a rough go in 2021-22. That isn't happening. At least, nothing we've seen through the first month suggests this group is on the verge of a rebound. The Knicks are aimlessly driving down a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Former Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Joins Overtime Elite as Broadcaster

Longtime NBA guard Isaiah Thomas is set to join the Overtime Elite broadcast crew starting with Friday's game between the YNG Dreamerz and City Reapers. ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported the news. Further details about his contract with the developmental league weren't immediately released. Thomas, who's currently an NBA free...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 5 Best and Worst Lineups In the NBA

One of the main tasks for every NBA team during the regular season is testing out which lineup combinations work best. Playoff hopefuls need to know which units optimize their chances to win when the games matter most, and rebuilders search for groups that have the chemistry and complementary skills that could eventually get them back to relevance.
Bleacher Report

Jazz's Malik Beasley, Wife Montana Yao Announce Birth of Daughter

Utah Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, announced the birth of their second child, daughter Mia Love Beasley, on Friday. "11/11 and my wish came true," the Jazz star wrote on Instagram. Their first child, son Makai Joseph Beasley, was born in March 2019. Jenna Lemoncelli...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WGN News

See a Bears-Falcons preview on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

CHICAGO – This is a game that features two teams that have similar records and are in similar situations in the 2022 season. Both the Bears and the Falcons are hoping to build themselves up to a consistent contender in the NFL as they start with head coaches that are still young on the job […]
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

3 Bold Predictions for Justin Fields' Bears Career

Justin Fields produced two of the most spectacular individual performances from a Chicago Bears quarterback in the last two weeks. Fields ran for 325 yards, threw for 290 yards and was responsible for eight touchdowns in the close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. Fields' last two showings...
CHICAGO, IL

