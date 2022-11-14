Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Have Opened 'Preliminary' Discussions; Suns Linked
As the NBA approaches Dec. 15, the date on the calendar when players who signed contracts during the offseason can be traded, the annual John Collins rumors are starting to pick up steam. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks have "opened up preliminary trade discussions"...
Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Every NBA Team's Biggest Question After 1 Month
Now a month into the 2022-23 season, it's hard to make sense of a lot of what's going on in the NBA thus far. The Utah Jazz are good? The Golden State Warriors stink? Do we have any idea what to make of the Brooklyn Nets? When are key players returning from injury? Is the Los Angeles Lakers' season already doomed?
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: Magic 'Don't Appear' to Have Heavily Pursued Trade for Star
The Orlando Magic have been trying to find reliable guard play for years, but they apparently didn't make any serious inquires to the Utah Jazz about Donovan Mitchell. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Magic "don't appear to have dived deeply" into the Mitchell sweepstakes before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Jimmy Butler Won't Play for Heat vs. Wizards Because of Knee Injury
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is going to miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards with soreness in his knee, per the team. This will be the third game Butler has missed already this season. He missed back-to-back games on Nov. 2 and 4 because of a hip injury. The...
Luka Dončić 1-of-1 Logoman Patch Rookie Card Sells for Record $3.12M at Auction
Luka Dončić can add a record-breaking trading card sale to his resume. TMZ Sports reported a 2018 National Treasures Rookie NBA Logoman Patch card of Dončić sold for $3.12 million at a PWCC auction Thursday. The one-of-one card, which sold in a private auction for $4.6 million in 2021, set the record for the price of a basketball card sold at a public auction.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Out vs. Mavericks Due to Health and Safety Protocols
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports. In his first season back after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign because of a torn ACL, Murray has...
Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks were aiming to make the 2022-23 NBA season their turnaround campaign after a rough go in 2021-22. That isn't happening. At least, nothing we've seen through the first month suggests this group is on the verge of a rebound. The Knicks are aimlessly driving down a...
Former Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Joins Overtime Elite as Broadcaster
Longtime NBA guard Isaiah Thomas is set to join the Overtime Elite broadcast crew starting with Friday's game between the YNG Dreamerz and City Reapers. ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported the news. Further details about his contract with the developmental league weren't immediately released. Thomas, who's currently an NBA free...
Ranking the 5 Best and Worst Lineups In the NBA
One of the main tasks for every NBA team during the regular season is testing out which lineup combinations work best. Playoff hopefuls need to know which units optimize their chances to win when the games matter most, and rebuilders search for groups that have the chemistry and complementary skills that could eventually get them back to relevance.
Warriors' JaMychal Green Fined $20K for Derogatory Language Toward Official vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 "for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official" during Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the NBA announced Thursday. The incident occurred after the Warriors 130-119 loss. Wednesday's loss dropped the Warriors, the defending NBA champions, to 6-9,...
NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks, Hawks 'Have Been Engaged' with Suns on Jae Crowder Deal
Two of the Eastern Conference's top teams are reportedly considering making a run at disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder via a trade. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, both the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks "have been engaged" with the Suns in trade negotiations focused on Crowder. Crowder...
Markieff Morris Slams 'False Stories' About Ben Simmons' Struggles with Nets
Brooklyn Nets power forward Markieff Morris disputed a report from Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic regarding comments during a players-only meeting last month. Here's a portion of the report released Wednesday:. "Sources with direct knowledge of the meeting, but who were granted anonymity so that they could...
Kevin Durant Says He Thinks Nets Can Push Forward with Kyrie Irving amid Suspension
Kevin Durant said he believes there's still a path to success for the Brooklyn Nets despite the uncertainty caused by the indefinite suspension given to Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media. KD discussed the state of the Nets during an interview with Andscape's Marc...
NBA Twitter Awed by Ja Morant's Dominance Despite Grizzlies' Loss vs. Pelicans
Ja Morant once again proved on Tuesday night that his basketball skills are out of this world. While the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 at Smoothie King Center, Morant put together another unbelievable performance to try and keep his team in it until the very end.
Jazz's Malik Beasley, Wife Montana Yao Announce Birth of Daughter
Utah Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, announced the birth of their second child, daughter Mia Love Beasley, on Friday. "11/11 and my wish came true," the Jazz star wrote on Instagram. Their first child, son Makai Joseph Beasley, was born in March 2019. Jenna Lemoncelli...
See a Bears-Falcons preview on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
CHICAGO – This is a game that features two teams that have similar records and are in similar situations in the 2022 season. Both the Bears and the Falcons are hoping to build themselves up to a consistent contender in the NFL as they start with head coaches that are still young on the job […]
3 Bold Predictions for Justin Fields' Bears Career
Justin Fields produced two of the most spectacular individual performances from a Chicago Bears quarterback in the last two weeks. Fields ran for 325 yards, threw for 290 yards and was responsible for eight touchdowns in the close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. Fields' last two showings...
