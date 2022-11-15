Team USA applauded for ‘huge’ LGBT+ statement on Qatar World Cup logo design

People are celebrating the United States’ decision to incorporated rainbow colours into their badges while they are in Qatar in an overt message of support to the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the World Cup .

Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the country where the world's biggest football tournament gets underway on Sunday.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has written to all represented nations urging them to "focus on the football", a message a number, including USA's Group B rivals England, are set to ignore.

The USA have added the change of colours - in place of the usual red stripes - to the logo that will be present throughout their training base although the version used on their shirt will remain the same.

“Our rainbow badge has an important and consistent role in the identity of US Soccer,” a spokesman said. “As part of our approach for any match or event, we include rainbow branding to support and embrace the LGBTQ community, as well as to promote a spirit of inclusiveness and welcoming to all fans across the globe.

“As a result, locations that we will manage and operate at the Fifa World Cup, such as the team hotel, media areas and parties, will feature both traditional and rainbow US Soccer branding.”

In response to the move, some on social media praised the move as a “huge statement” and even offered declarations such as “proud to be an American.”

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has pledged his side will continue to stand up for what they believe in while at the tournament.

"I think that when we are on the world stage and [we're in] Qatar, it's important to bring awareness to these issues, and that's what Be the Change is about," Berhalter said while referencing the team's own specific campaign, that began back back in November 2020 to support social justice protests.

"It's not just stateside that we want to bring attention to social issues. It's also abroad. We recognize that Qatar has made strides and there has been a ton of progress, but there's still some work to do.

"Be the Change basically represents everyone's individual opportunity to make change and to have change start with them. So I think it's appropriate that we have that here as well."

USA begin their tournament against Wales on Monday 21 November before facing England and then Iran.