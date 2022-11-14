ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Most Popular Pie In California

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tis' the season to stuff your face with an assortment of potatoes, greens, dressing, turkey, pie, and all other delicious Thanksgiving feast components. Though pumpkin pie is a holiday classic, some will prepare pecan, cherry, apple, chocolate, and more to widen the variety of deserts served to family and friends.

According to data sourced from Wise Voter , the most popular pie in all of California is pecan pie. This pie is also the favorite pie of 14 other states.

Here's what The Takeout noted about Wise Voter's method of compiling the data to discover the most popular pie bought in each state :

"Wise Voter (the same analytics platform that let us know Albertsons grocery stores rule the West) has shared data that indicates pies are the number-one most popular dessert of the fall season—certain varieties more than others. Based on an analysis of the most popular dessert-related search terms nationwide, Wise Voter built a map indicating the most beloved pie in every US state. Pecan pie narrowly edged out the all-American apple pie as the top contender across the country, with 15 states searching more for pecan than any other variety. Here are some other insights from the data."

For a full list of the most popular pies in each state visit wisevoter.com .

