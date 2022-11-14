Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
How Did Frankenmuth Get Overlooked as Best Christmas Town in Michigan?
A recent article from today.com named the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the US for a Winter Getaway. On the list, you'll find towns like Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts, New York City, Duluth in Minnesota, and so on. Only one town from Michigan made the list and the selection was, to me, surprising.
High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area
It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
Enchanted Borealis Trail Hikes at Two Michigan State Parks
Are you a fan of hiking? Be prepared for Enchanted Borealis Trail hikes at two Michigan state parks in December. What makes these trail hikes so special is not only snow, but lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires. According to mlive.com:. There will be four hikes at Seven Lakes State Park...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Nonprofits in the Lansing Area That Need Your Support
Nonprofit groups exist in mid-Michigan to help those in need. There are some amazing groups at work to help the less fortunate. These nonprofit groups are offering locations to donate things in Lansing to help those in Lansing. The key word in community is unity. As human beings, we have...
Silver Bells in the City Friday in Downtown Lansing
It's all coming together this Friday, November 18, in downtown Lansing, "Silver Bells in the City." It will be the most amazing premiere holiday event ever, taking place in the Greater Lansing area. We're talking about millions of lights, thousands of people, and one very special guest. Silver Bells in...
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
New Lego Resale Store Opening in Grand Rapids
All you have to do is mention Legos and I'll come running. That's because Legos are so much fun to work with. Skies the limit when it comes to Legos and all the fun you can have with them. My son and step-son used to build all kinds of crazy things with Legos, including a Batman cave and a well put together castle.
Santa Claus is Coming to Downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday for Annual Parade
Some of us have the holiday spirt already, and that could only mean one thing, Santa Claus is coming to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. Santa is working his tail off this holiday season. Not only will Santa Claus make an appearance at Silver Bells in the City this Friday, November 18, he'll also make an appearance in Grand Rapids on Saturday.
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
First Snow Accumulation of the Season Expected in Lansing This Week
Ready for Lansing's first significant snow of the season?. Regardless of how you just answered - it looks to be on its way anyway. While there's debate on how much snow the Lansing area will see and when, there's relative agreement that there'll be some. The general consensus among forecasters with the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, and Lansing area television stations is that Mid-Michigan can expect several rounds of intermittent snow beginning Tuesday (11/15) and continuing through at least Friday (11/18).
Detroit Media Conspicuously Silent About Michigan’s Postgame Conduct Following Blowout Loss To Arizona State
The behavior of some Michigan basketball players following the Wolverines' blowout loss Thursday night to Arizona State was embarrassing, and it directly reflects the character and values (or lack thereof) held by head coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan. Hear how categorically unhinged that sounds?. If the lede...
Look Inside This Eerie Abandoned School In Flint
While some abandoned schools may have remnants of their past, this one doesn't seem to have much but graffiti and boarded-up windows. Located in Flint, the Whittier Classical Academy was built back in the early 1920s and looks like it has some stories to tell. Whittier Classical Academy In Flint.
Are Blue Mailboxes Safe For Mailing Christmas Packages In Michigan?
The United States Postal Service has some tips on how to keep your mail safe this Holiday season. Several News Outlets Are Reporting That Some Blue Mailboxes Aren't Safe. Caution is always a good thing, but some fear mongering web sites have been saying that the United States Postal Service has issued a warning about using blue mailboxes during the Holiday mailing season. As far as I've investigated, that is NOT true.
School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School
School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
It’s Early, But MSU Basketball Might Be Better Than We Thought
MADY SISSOKO (PICTURED ABOVE) IS TURNING INTO A BEAST. After being a bit player his first two years on campus, the third-year sophomore (remember the free COVID year) is now starting in the frontcourt and has played great so far. His performances against Gonzaga (14 points, 9 rebounds in 25 minutes) and Kentucky (16 points, 8 rebounds in 33 minutes) have positively stunned the Spartan Nation. It's very early, but not many people saw that coming. Sissoko's outstanding play has kept Pierre Brooks on the bench. Keep making free throws (6-8 vs. Kentucky after struggling against the Zags) and he'll be even better.
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0