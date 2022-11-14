As New Balance nears the release of its 991 collaboration with JJJJound, more images of the anticipated sneaker have now surfaced. Previously spotted in a gray colorway, the kicks are now seen in a brown iteration. In usual JJJJound fashion, the design maintains a simple, minimalist aesthetic throughout, arriving with a gray mesh base on the upper. Suede overlays in tan and brown are seen throughout at the heel, toe box, lacing system and more, while the “N” logo offers a touch of contrast in black. The tongue is adorned with the New Balance 991 branding, while JJJJound’s logo is stamped onto the rear. The designs are rounded out with a translucent air sole.

1 DAY AGO