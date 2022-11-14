Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Hypebae
Reebok x Peppa Pig Unveil Third Collaboration
Reebok is joining Peppa Pig on the playground once more, presenting the third collaboration the footwear brand has embarked on with the pink icon. The Reebok x Peppa Pig collection will have you wishing it came in adult sizing as the entire range delivers wearable dopamine with its bright and playful colors. Including five of Reebok’s most popular children, the launch pays homage to the animated children show’s beloved characters.
Hypebae
adidas x Rimowa Unveil First-Ever Collaboration
Adidas and RIMOWA have just revealed their inaugural collection, marking the first time the two German brands have joined forces. Driven by the urban adventurer’s fearless, unrelenting spirit, the debut range of outdoor accessories and footwear is designed to encourage exploration and facilitate mobility. Entirely made in Germany, the...
Hypebae
This Is What a Stussy x New Balance 550 Collab Could Look Like
With the ongoing popularity of New Balance‘s kicks — specifically the 550s — and Stussy‘s collaborative releases such as the Nike Air Max Penny 2 and Converse Chuck 70 Hi, there’s no doubt a Stussy x New Balance drop would get sneakerheads excited. Thanks to...
Hypebae
How Converse's New Silhouette Represents the Evolution of Women's Footwear
Converse is a brand that’s all about its female consumer. With a focus on continual innovation and versatility and comfort at its core, the brand aims to grow as she grows, and support her every need, no matter how much it changes. For this reason, Converse’s newest release, the...
Men's Health
Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled With Luxury Gifts Under $50
WHETHER YOU'RE on the hunt for IG-famous sneakers or adding delectable Christmas crackers to your cart, gift shopping on Amazon (and the quick, free delivery!) is so much easier than running from store to store. And if you know where to look, you can even find high end and designer items on the site.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale
In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Channels "Mugler King" Energy in This Diamond Crown
Kylie Jenner just declared embellished diamond crowns the ultimate must-have accessory for this season. The reality star and business owner attended the opening of the new Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in New York City and her outfit was one to remember. Paying tribute to the late designer, whose clothes Jenner...
Hypebae
11 Honoré x adidas Join Forces on Size-Inclusive Activewear Collection
Luxury size-inclusive label 11 Honoré has joined forces with adidas on an activewear range designed for all. The Dia & Co.-owned label worked with the sportswear giant on 14 styles dressed in earthy hues, ranging from onesies and corset bras, to tees and sweatpants offered in sizes 1XL to 4XL. Inspired by the Northern Lights, the high-performance items are highlighted with patterns replicating the look of light diffusion and reflection.
16 Gifts for Older Women — All Useful and Bound to Impress
Older women will be super excited to receive any one of these wonderful gift ideas that we've rounded up for you to shop — details
Hypebae
Take a Closer Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 991
As New Balance nears the release of its 991 collaboration with JJJJound, more images of the anticipated sneaker have now surfaced. Previously spotted in a gray colorway, the kicks are now seen in a brown iteration. In usual JJJJound fashion, the design maintains a simple, minimalist aesthetic throughout, arriving with a gray mesh base on the upper. Suede overlays in tan and brown are seen throughout at the heel, toe box, lacing system and more, while the “N” logo offers a touch of contrast in black. The tongue is adorned with the New Balance 991 branding, while JJJJound’s logo is stamped onto the rear. The designs are rounded out with a translucent air sole.
Hypebae
PopSockets’ New Dimensionals Collection Adds a Daring Fashion Twist to Your Tech Accessories
Enter a new dimension of self-expressive styling with PopSockets’ luxury line of functional yet fashionable phone grips designed to elevate your wardrobe. Playful and practical, the Dimensionals series feature two exclusive grips – Heavy Metal and Tiger’s Eye – that feature premium design details made to upgrade your tech accessories game. Staying true to the themes of the digital lifestyle brand’s latest line, PopSockets tapped rising artist glaive to show the dimensionality of the aptly-named series.
Hypebae
Jacquemus and British Rapper Central Cee Step Into a "Neve World" With Its Latest Winter Collection
Jacquemus is preparing for cozy season with its newest winter collection. Starring British rapper Central Cee, made for sipping spiked hot chocolate by the fireplace, the mélange of garments deliver luxurious, uber-soft fluffy soft knits. Appearing in a rainbow of shades from a deeply saturated pink and purple colorway,...
Hypebae
Adidas Gets Christmas-Ready With Grinch-Themed Forum Low
With the holiday season just around the corner, adidas is cooking up Christmas-themed releases for its footwear lineup. This time around, the sportswear giant has covered its Forum shoes in shaggy green material as a celebration of the Grinch created by Dr. Seuss. This isn’t the first time the Grinch...
Hypebae
An Official Look at Pharrell Williams x adidas Samba Humanrace
After an initial look earlier this month, we now have official images of Pharrell Williams‘ collaborative adidas Samba Humanrace sneaker. Adding to the duo’s longstanding partnership featuring the Hu NMD, the new kicks were first debuted at the Mighty Dream Forum, an event by Pharrell created for “thought leadership, idea exchange, networking, progressive conversation, and amazing food and entertainment experiences.”
As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend
Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
Hypebae
Deeba and CINTA's PJ Collaboration Can Be Worn Both to Sleep and on the Dance Floor
Deeba and CINTA have joined forces to release a PJ set that’s not just to wear to bed. Inspired by both labels’ muse, Mother Earth, the nightwear set features floral accents and a sweet pastel color palette. Made with Cupro EcoVero, a completely plant-based material produced from cotton...
Hypebae
UPDATE: Billie Eilish Is Set To Drop Second Fragrance, "No.2"
UPDATE: (November 17, 2022): Finally, Billie Eilish has confirmed the release of her new fragrance, “No. 2”. The “No.2” perfume is set to drop on November 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. In an Instagram post, the singer’s campaign imagery features her wearing wet clothes in the rain giving a nod that the scent will feature sultry, earthy and woodsy notes.
Hypebae
Anti Social Social Club x Raising Cane's Get Toasted in New Collaboration
Cult favorite brand Anti Social Social Club and American fast food restaurant Raising Cane’s have joined forces for a delicious new collaboration, just in time for a Thanksgiving buffet. The collection features uber-comfortable hoodies arrive in camouflage print and are accented with splashes of pink — ASSC’s favorite color....
consumerqueen.com
Ulta Beauty Box $19.99
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Save $10 on the Ulta Beauty Box Caboodle while supplies last!. This exclusive, limited-edition Ulta Caboodles Beauty Box has tons of flexible storage space. The best part? It's packed with (cab)oodles of Ulta Beauty Collection makeup! You'll find shiny lip glosses, bright eye shadows, brow powders, and more! The regular price is $29.99 ($133 value) but you'll pay just $19.99. Available in pink and lilac.
Comments / 0