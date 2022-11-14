Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
Psychopathic tendencies are associated with an elevated interest in fire, study finds
Psychopathy might be linked to pyromania. According to a new study published in Frontiers in Psychology, people with certain “dark” personality traits show a heightened interest in fire. The study examined a cluster of antisocial characteristics known as the Dark Tetrad. There are four personality traits that make...
PsyPost
Psychologists demonstrate why feeling appreciated is particularly important for avoidantly attached individuals
In two daily diary studies on couples and undergraduate students, researchers found that feeling appreciated buffered the negative link between avoidant attachment style and prosocial behavior towards their partners. People who are uncomfortable with intimacy were more willing to do things they do not like for the benefit of their partner if they felt appreciated. The study was published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.
PsyPost
New psychology research rebuts Sigmund Freud’s “wrecked by success” hypothesis
Two studies on gifted people found that those with exceptionally successful careers are healthier or equally healthy as their less successful peers across a number of health indicators. Additionally, exceptionally successful men tended to have more biological children then their less successful peers. However, women with exceptionally successful careers tended to have fewer biological children than less successful women.
PsyPost
Relationship problems may increase risk for suicidal soldiers
A study published in Military Psychology explored the relationship between romantic relationships, suicide, and self-harm in military members. Their findings indicate that for about 30% of suicidal soldiers in the study, their romantic relationship is either a reason to live, a reason to die, or fluctuates between both. Additionally, those that shared their relationship experienced problems and were also likely to have self-harmed.
Comments / 0