Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
What Is Postprocedural Hypothyroidism?
Postprocedural hypothyroidism, also known as postoperative hypothyroidism, is a condition characterized by low thyroid levels after thyroid surgery, including thyroidectomy (full or partial removal of the thyroid). This article discusses the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment of postprocedural hypothyroidism. Symptoms of Postprocedural Hypothyroidism. Inform your healthcare provider about any of...
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes and Liver Cancer: What Is the Relationship?
Diabetes can affect multiple organs, including the liver. Over time, the damaging effects of diabetes can cause the scarring of liver tissues and the gradual loss of liver function. In some people, the mounting damage can lead to hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer. Both type...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Hormone Therapy?
Hormones are chemicals produced by glands (small organs) that make up the endocrine system. Hormones travel through the bloodstream sending messages to tissues or organs. Some people require medications that increase or decrease hormone levels to treat certain diseases and medical conditions. This type of treatment is called hormone therapy (HT).
verywellhealth.com
What Does Gout Pain Feel Like?
Gout is a type of arthritis that is most often in one area or joint and involves swelling and pain. The big toe, other toes, fingers, ankles, and knees are the most common places to experience gout. This condition happens when a natural waste product in the body called uric...
verywellhealth.com
Prevention of Tuberculosis: 8 Ways to Slow Transmission
Tuberculosis (TB) is a preventable bacterial infection. Prevention focuses on treating latent TB (when the condition lives in your body but doesn't make you sick) to halt the active disease, early diagnosis, and vaccination. This article provides an overview of TB prevention strategies and how to implement them. Tuberculosis Prevention...
verywellhealth.com
Experimental Treatments for Type 2 Diabetes
Lifestyle changes such as eating a diabetes-friendly diet, exercising more, and maintaining a healthy body weight combined with existing treatment options are the best way to prevent or manage type 2 diabetes. However, for people with type 2 diabetes who have trouble controlling their blood sugar by making healthier lifestyle...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Superficial Siderosis?
Superficial siderosis is a rare and often unrecognized degenerative disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord. People with this condition usually present with symptoms such as hearing loss, motor issues, and movement abnormalities. This condition stems from recurring or chronic bleeding into the subarachnoid space, where cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)...
verywellhealth.com
Does Wine Trigger Gout?
Gout is a type of arthritis, a condition involving swollen, painful joints that happens when the immune system attacks healthy cells. The joints most likely to be affected by gout are the joints at the ends of the arms and legs, including the ankles, fingers, toes, and especially the big toe.
verywellhealth.com
Gallbladder Disease Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Gallbladder disease is any condition affecting the health of the gallbladder (ie., the digestive sac located under your liver). It is most commonly associated with gallstones, which affects some 25 million Americans, about 10%—15% of the adult population. In this article, you’ll learn more about who gets gallbladder disease...
verywellhealth.com
Baby Eczema vs. Acne: What Are the Differences?
When a baby gets a rash, it can be very frightening. However, rashes are common in babies; two of the most common among them are eczema and acne. Baby eczema and acne both produce red skin with raised areas. But eczema causes dry, itchy patches, whereas acne causes non-itchy bumps.
verywellhealth.com
Dark Urine: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
A change in urine color can be concerning. Sometimes, dark urine is a symptom of simple dietary changes or medication side effects. However, in some cases, dark urine can also indicate a more significant health condition. The good news is that a simple urine test called a urinalysis and other...
verywellhealth.com
Can Morning Stiffness Be a Symptom of Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is an autoimmune form of arthritis that causes joint inflammation, pain, and stiffness, most often affecting the lumbar spine of the lower back and sacroiliac joints. Joint stiffness with ankylosing spondylitis typically worsens with lack of movement, especially upon waking in the morning. This article will discuss...
verywellhealth.com
The Immunoglobulin E (IgE) Test: What to Expect
Allergies occur when the immune system reacts to a foreign substance from something eaten, touched, or inhaled into the lungs. Over 50 million Americans have at least one allergy, and allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. Allergic conditions are also a common reason many people visit their healthcare providers for testing. In extreme cases, anaphylactic allergies can also be deadly.
verywellhealth.com
How to Find a Clinical Trial for Eczema
Treating eczema can be very difficult. About half of people living with eczema have found treatments ineffective. New treatments for eczema are always being developed. Participating in eczema clinical trials or atopic dermatitis clinical trials can help bring new treatments to market and may provide relief from your symptoms. This...
verywellhealth.com
Gestational Diabetes: Early Delivery in Pregnancy
Most people with gestational diabetes have uncomplicated, full-term births. However, the condition does put a person at risk for preterm birth (delivering your baby before 37 weeks versus a full-term pregnancy of 40 weeks). Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar during pregnancy in a person who did not have diabetes before pregnancy.
verywellhealth.com
Simple Ways to Use Honey for Eczema
Honey isn't just a sweet addition to your tea. It can treat various ailments, including skin conditions such as eczema. While research is limited, honey may help treat eczema symptoms. However, home remedies for eczema do not replace standard medical care. This article explains what the research says about honey...
verywellhealth.com
How to Recover After a Mastectomy
It takes about four to six weeks to recover from mastectomy surgery. Even after that point, there will be issues to manage and therapies to help you continue to heal. There are guidelines for managing pain, taking medication, refining your diet, and starting physical activity as you’re ready, helping to make your recovery as quick and complete as possible.
verywellhealth.com
The Difference Between Sulfa and Sulfite Allergies
Although "sulfa" and "sulfite" sound similar, the two chemicals are not related. Therefore, so won't necessarily be allergic to the other just because you've had a reaction to one. Sulfites are chemicals that are often used as preservatives and antioxidants in foods (preventing browning and spoilage). A sulfa allergy refers...
verywellhealth.com
Can Type 2 Diabetes Turn Into Type 1?
Type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes are separate conditions with unique causes. One condition cannot turn into the other. Type 1 diabetes is a disease of insulin deficiency caused by an autoimmune reaction (when the body attacks healthy cells by mistake). Type 2 diabetes is a disease of insulin resistance, in which the body cannot respond to or use insulin efficiently. Type 2 diabetes primarily develops due to lifestyle factors, like obesity and lack of exercise.
verywellhealth.com
Nasonex (Mometasone) - Nasal
Mometasone, previously sold under the brand name Nasonex, is a nasal spray used to treat or prevent seasonal allergy symptoms and nasal polyps. Mometasone belongs to the corticosteroid drug class. It is available in an over-the-counter (OTC) version under the brand name Nasonex 24HR Allergy or by prescription from a...
Comments / 0