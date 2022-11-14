Charlottesville Fatal Shooting Victims Identified As UVA Football Players

T wo of the three people killed in a mass shooting on the University of Virginia’s (UVA) campus have been identified as football players for the Charlottesville-based college.

Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry were named as two of the fatal victims of a shooting that took place late Sunday night in a parking garage on UVA’s campus, according to a report from local news outlet 10 News . Wide receiver Devin Chandler was also identified as a fatal victim of the shooting.

Davis was identified in a tweet posted by his cousin.

At least two other people were injured in the shooting or shootings.

Law enforcement officials have identified former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones as the prime suspect.

Jones was reportedly arrested late Monday morning.

A bio on UVA’s sports website describes Jones as a one-time football player who was on the Cavaliers’ roster for one season in 2018, though it also said he never played one game.

The New York Times referred to the suspect as a “student,” though the status of Jones’ enrollment at UVA was not immediately clear.

A GoFundMe account was started to help pay for the funeral of Davis Jr.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning as we wake up to hear of the shooting death of my friend Fallom’s son Tyler,” the GoFundMe said. “Tyler was a star both on and off the field. He played his heart out for UVA and wanted to be the best, and he was. He loved his parents, his family, his community, and he had a love for football like no other. He worked hard coming back from two injuries to be one of the best college football players in the country. He was a rising star (both on and off the field) and the world was seeing what we all had known for a long time, that he was a talented one of a kind kid. His death is tragic and I cannot begin to imagine the pain that his mom and dad, brother and sister, and extended family is feeling. Please help us lessen the burden and donate to assist with travel to and from Virginia and funeral expenses as this family takes on this terrible tragedy. Thank you in advance.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

HBCU Homecoming Violence Highlights Complex Issue Of Safety At Black Colleges

The Importance Of Prioritizing Safety For Black Students On College Campuses

The post Charlottesville Fatal Shooting Victims Identified As UVA Football Players appeared first on NewsOne .