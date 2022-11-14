Jeff Saturday had to transfer his fantasy football team to Eric Decker after becoming a coach

When Jeff Saturday weighed the pros and cons of taking the job as Indianapolis Colts interim head coach, there probably weren’t a lot of reasons not to take the job.

I mean, he did accept it after-all.

But of the few things that potentially landed on the list of cons, giving up his fantasy football team could have been one of them. Maybe? Probably not.

As reported by CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Saturday was in a league with a bunch of former Colts and Broncos players, including Peyton Manning. But after he took the Colts job, the league’s commissioner transferred his team over to former NFL wideout Eric Decker.

Saturday isn’t likely sweating it much after winning his first game as Colts coach over the Raiders on Sunday.

The same can’t be said for Decker, though. Saturday apparently wasn’t as good at managing fantasy teams and left him a roster that needed work.