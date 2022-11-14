Was Justin Jefferson's catch the NFL's greatest of all time? We debate it.

With one hand, Justin Jefferson instantly put himself into the NFL’s all-time greatest catches highlight reel.

On a 4th-and-18 and facing one of the NFL’s elite defenses in the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings wideout went up and grabbed a Kirk Cousins throw that seemed to have been initially in the hands of Cam Lewis.

Nope. Jefferson came down with it. And the Vikings eventually won in overtime thanks in part to that unreal catch.

But is it the greatest catch you’ve ever seen in NFL history? Some people thought so on Twitter, and For The Win staffers spent some time debating that very topic. Here are our takes:

It's the GOAT

My initial reaction to this question was to think of all the reasons why it’s not the best catch, which is dumb of me because it clearly is. Factoring in game situation, the opponent, the fact that it was in Buffalo and in front of that crowd, of course it’s the best catch ever. Now factor in that Jefferson is only Viking because the Bills traded the pick used to draft him for Stefon Diggs. Factor in that Minnesota went on to win the game. This is the type of catch that the more you look into it the more your mind is blown. I expect it to get the full 30 For 30 treatment by the end of the year. — Blake Schuster

Nope, it's the Helmet Catch

David Tyree’s Helmet Catch against the Patriots in Super Bowl 42 is the greatest catch of all time because it has everything. Eli Manning threw up a prayer after escaping a near-certain season-ending sack. A Hall of Fame caliber safety Rodney Harrison was draped all over Tyree. Yet, this no-name glorified depth WR pins the ball to his helmet and hangs on all the way through the ground — an inconceivable, very unique, and beyond difficult way to finish an incredible play in the biggest possible moment. Bar none.

Which, on that note, none of the other catches will eclipse Tyree on moment and impact. Third and five. Two-minute drill in perhaps the most significant ending to an NFL season ever. The main catalyst to ending the undefeated campaign of the 2007 Patriots at the hands of one of the biggest underdogs in Super Bowl history. I’ll factor in the symbolism of this bonkers play capturing the essence of the Giants’ ridiculous “no-chance” upset. With all due respect, until someone else pins the ball to their helmet on a third-and-long jump ball; with one of the best safeties ever on the defense; to help end the potential history of an undefeated team in the Super Bowl in the final moments again — Tyree stays the Catch King. — Robert Zeglinski

It's not as big as Julian Edelman's

First, Jefferson’s catch can’t be bigger than Julian Edelman’s batted-around masterpiece or David Tyree’s helmet catch because those were instrumental in Super Bowl comebacks. You don’t get any more important than that.

But Jefferson’s catch sparked a rally that, while dependent on Josh Allen suffering from his now-possibly-typical mid-season slump, made the Vikings’ playoff credibility clear. So that gives it purchase above legendary postseason-but-not-Super-Bowl catches from Dwight Clark and Franco Harris. The degree of difficulty here sets Jefferson’s move apart from Harris — who in an era of replay probably has that catch overturned (Steelers fans, deep down, know this is at least a possibility) and Clark, who went up very high to get that ball but didn’t look nearly as cool doing it as Jefferson did. Julio Jones deserves an honorable mention here (you know the catch I’m talking about) but ultimately gets swept aside because his absurd athleticism was for naught.

So that leaves Jefferson and OBJ battling for third place thanks to some extreme recency bias in my brain. Beckham’s catch was in the second quarter of a 31-28 loss to the Cowboys in a year the Giants went 6-10. Jefferson’s catch bailed out the Vikings on 4th-and-18 and was instrumental to pushing the team to 8-1 on the season and kept their hopes for the NFC’s top seed alive. Yeah, it’s gotta be JJJ for that No. 3 slot for me. — Christian D’Andrea

It's the GOAT

Justin Jefferson’s catch is the best catch in NFL history and I’m not really sure why we’re debating it. I mean, did you see it? Not only was it one handed but at one point a Bills defender basically had two hands on it and a much more workable angle and Jefferson somehow was still able to rip it away and then avoid hitting the ground with the ball. I’m not sure how he did both parts of that — every time I watch the replay I keep thinking the ball will hit the ground on the way down but NOPE. Plus this was on a 4th-and-18 play in the fourth quarter that the Vikings had to have. Well, they didn’t turn it into points on that drive but it did set things up and it’s fair to say the Vikings would have lost the game if he didn’t make that catch. It’s the best catch of all time. Close up the debate and go enjoy your day! — Andy Nesbitt

It's not! Beckham's is!

Justin Jefferson’s catch was the greatest I’ve seen … since Odell Beckham’s one-handed grab as a rookie in 2014. OBJ’s is the better catch in terms of skill and degree of difficulty, and I don’t think it’s particularly close. For one, OBJ actually caught the ball clean, and he did it with just a few fingers. Only able to get about three fingertips on the ball, he snagged it while reaching all the way back against the weight and gravity of his own body and somebody else’s. Let’s not forget, a DB was pulling at Beckham’s jersey and forced him to fall backwards, nearly vertical to the ground as he reached back for the ball. Jefferson’s catch was no doubt difficult, but he was aided by a defender who also had hands on the ball for a near-interception. He didn’t fully gain possession until he hit the ground. — Prince Grimes

It's the greatest!

I’m trying really hard to consider the greatest catches themselves out of context — as far as degree of difficulty goes, I think Jefferson’s is the greatest. He grabbed it with one hand, leaping backwards, as the ball was going into the TWO HANDS of Lewis, who basically had it in his grasp.

Beckham is a close second to Jefferson’s GOAT — going backwards, having to adjust while being pulled down, and so on.

Now, when you put in the context, you can’t compare this one to the the Helmet Catch, Santonio Holmes’s Super Bowl catch with his toes barely in the end zone, Edelman’s bobbled catch and so on.

But if we’re doing it? A 4th-and-18 in a statement game on the road against one of the top teams in the NFL is pretty good. So I’ll say this is the best ever even with the context. — Charles Curtis