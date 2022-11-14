Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rrobserver.com
Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
rrobserver.com
Tickets are selling rapidly for Saturday’s NMSU-Lobos basketball game
The University of New Mexico on Wednesday said there were 11,500 tickets sold for Saturday’s Lobo men’s basketball game in the Pit against New Mexico State. That includes, according to Deputy Athletic Director David Williams, all 40 suites in the arena already having been rented out for the game.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
KOAT 7
New APS board policy sparks community outrage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at an APS school board meeting to address concerns with the KB1 policy Wednesday. The policy focuses on parental rights and responsibilities. Some believe the proposed new board policy will impact the confidentiality of students. "I believe this policy will be...
rrobserver.com
Luna honored on Veterans Day in RR (slideshow)
Gilbert C. Luna Jr. received certificate from RR Mayor Gregg Hull (Garrison Wells/Observer) There was no shortage of veterans on Veterans Day at the memorial Friday. But there was one special veteran, Gilbert C. Luna Jr., who received a certificate and coin from the City of Rio Rancho for his service in the U.S. Army.
Homeless population spikes in Belen after ABQ Coronado Park closure, officials say
"We have received reports of people sleeping in doorways, doorways of businesses. We have had reports that when people are coming to work or leaving to go home from work, they have been approached by the homeless. In some instances, they have been accosted by the homeless," Chief James Harris said.
Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week
A $500 reward is offered for information on the two still missing carts, or the person or people responsible. The police are still investigating.
Discounted tickets for 2022 New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the New Mexico Bowl announced a three-day ticket sale for this years’ game. The sale runs Wednesday November 16, through Friday November 18. Fans will be able to purchase discounted tickets and will have a chance to win a VIP experience. During the sale, all tickets will be $5 off. […]
KOAT 7
ABQ BioPark announces death of African Painted dog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the death of Puzzle, the African Painted Dog. Related video above: BioPark welcomes Puzzle from Knoxville, Tennessee. BioPark officials say Puzzle died on Sunday, Nov. 6, after struggling with cancer for several months. Puzzle was diagnosed with cancer after a routine...
visitalbuquerque.org
Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe
The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
rrobserver.com
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
rrobserver.com
Caliber Collision close to completion
Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500 square-foot...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos School Board Member Erin Green To Resign
The resignation of School Board member Erin Green is listed on the Los Alamos School Board agenda for Thursday evening as well as an action item for the board to decide on a process to use for her replacement. The Los Alamos Reporter reached out to Green by email but...
Sports Desk: Lobo basketball improves to 3-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM basketball team is off to an undefeated start following the 84-63 win over SMU on Tuesday night. The Lobos have now won three straight games against division I opponents for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and up next is rival NMSU on Saturday. “I mean I thought that […]
Roadrunner Food Bank getting turkeys to the less fortunate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families won’t be going turkey-less this Thanksgiving thanks to Sandia National Labs. They, along with the Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union and the Roadrunner Food Bank, held their yearly “Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day.” The event is meant to collect food for the less fortunate who won’t have a Thanksgiving […]
rrobserver.com
Indigenous Child Language Research Center Launched at UNM
The University of New Mexico’s Department of Linguistics and Lobo Language Acquisition Lab, are launching the Indigenous Child Language Research Center to follow the progress of infants and children at the Saad K’idilyé Diné Language Nest. “Children hold the future of their languages in their hands....
City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common problem the city is struggling to keep up with – people dumping their trash at neighborhood recycling sites – and it’s causing an overflow in some places. The busy recycling center at the Albertson’s parking lot near Holly and Ventura is a frequent spot for many looking to drop […]
KRQE News 13
A new Acupuncture clinic opens in Corrales
A key component of oriental medicine, acupuncture is used to treat pain as well as improve overall wellness and stress management. Julie Wood is a doctor of oriental medicine who has opened a new clinic in Corrales New Mexico, located at 3949 Corrales Rd STE 180. Her goal is to help people feel and look better inside and out. Acupuncture has been around for thousands of years and what it does is allow the body to heal itself. The needles are placed in different areas of the body depending on the injury and then it works to remind the body of how it felt before it was injured. It helps everything in the body to flow better which allows patients to feel better.
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Enjoy a Sunday Service any day of the week at unique new local brewery
It feels like there’s a bit of a trend emerging among the new breweries in Albuquerque. While breweries do tend to be pretty community-oriented in general, the most recent breweries seem to really be putting that in the forefront of their operations in unique ways. Recently, we told you...
rrobserver.com
NM Philharmonic coming to RR for Handel’s Holiday Masterpiece “Messiah”
The New Mexico Philharmonic presents its annual performances of Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church and Dec.11, 3 p.m. at V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho. Conducted by Bradley Ellingboe, this majestic piece will be sung by the Coro Lux...
