ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Judge Sentences Man Who Killed Father of Four with Wrench to 16 Years to Life in Prison

A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in Rolando, was sentenced Thursday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Cowan Patch, 29, was found guilty in August by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of George Almestar, who was attacked at around 4:20 a.m. Nov. 5, 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Vegan food truck owner charged with arson and insurance fraud

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In October 2021, KUSI News and many other media outlets shared a sad story about a vegan food truck. The owner, Avonte Hartsfield, then claimed that he would have to permanently close his “Rollin Roots” food truck after a series of what he said were arson attacks against him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Adoptive family members held with no bail in death of 11-year-old girl

EL CAJON, Calif. — Three adoptive family members charged in the death of Aarabella McCormack, age 11, will remain in custody pending a bail review set for November 29. The girl’s adoptive mother Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents Stanley Tom, 75, and Adella Tom, 70, appeared in person in El Cajon court Wednesday morning.
EL CAJON, CA
iheart.com

Police Respond to Startling Discovery at Hotel near Airport

SAN DIEGO - Guests of a bayside hotel say they were left in the dark after police responded to an apparent murder-suicide. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after two bodies were found in a room at the Hilton Hotel on Harbor Drive. Teresa Lamsam, who is visiting from Connecticut, told reporting partner 10 News she was the police response from the balcony of her room.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy