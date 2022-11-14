Read full article on original website
Man sentenced 16 years to life for fatal wrench attack at Rolando 7-eleven
John Cowan Patch, 29, was found guilty in August by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for striking George Almestar at around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2019.
Man, 22, suspected of stabbing brother in kitchen
A 22-year-old man is suspected of stabbing his older brother early Friday in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood, authorities said.
Suspect Already in Jail on Unrelated Charges Booked in Fatal Del Cerro Shooting
A man already in jail on unrelated charges has been re-booked on suspicion of carrying out a fatal shooting last month in a Del Cerro-area neighborhood, authorities reported Wednesday. Alejandro Armando Madrid, 41, allegedly gunned down 47-year-old Walter Bailey on Oct. 16, according to the San Diego Police Department. Shortly...
Standoff in East Village ends with man's surrender to police
A lengthy standoff in San Diego’s East Village ended early Friday morning when a man who had barricaded himself in a home finally surrendered to police.
Judge Sentences Man Who Killed Father of Four with Wrench to 16 Years to Life in Prison
A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in Rolando, was sentenced Thursday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Cowan Patch, 29, was found guilty in August by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of George Almestar, who was attacked at around 4:20 a.m. Nov. 5, 2019.
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 47-year-old San Diego man
A transient man was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 47-year-old San Diego resident in the Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said.
Victim of fatal shooting in Chollas View identified
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Chollas View neighborhood has been identified, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
Carlsbad police arrest juvenile for DUI, drug transportation
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
Man recounts twin brother's murder at Chollas View duplex
Man recounts twin brother's murder at Chollas View duplex; shooting led to swat standoff at home earlier this week
Defendants Sentenced in $2 Million Grandparents Scam with 10 Local Victims
Two women who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide year-long scam targeting the elderly were sentenced Thursday in San Diego federal court. At least 10 San Diego County residents lost more than $300,000 due to the actions of Anajah Gifford, 24, of North Hollywood, and Tracy Glinton, 35, of Orlando.
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
Suspected prowler arrested in Encinitas
A man was arrested for allegedly lurking in a yard in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community on Tuesday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's office in a press release.
Teen fatally stabbed at Chula Vista house party identified
The hunt is on for the person responsible in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old student from Valhalla High School.
Vegan food truck owner charged with arson and insurance fraud
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In October 2021, KUSI News and many other media outlets shared a sad story about a vegan food truck. The owner, Avonte Hartsfield, then claimed that he would have to permanently close his “Rollin Roots” food truck after a series of what he said were arson attacks against him.
Man pleads guilty to Gaslamp shooting of two women, robbery one week later
A man who opened fire in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer and shot two bystanders in the process pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault, robbery and other charges.
2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide on Harbor Island
Two people were found dead in a Harbor Island hotel room on Tuesday, police told FOX 5.
Adoptive family members held with no bail in death of 11-year-old girl
EL CAJON, Calif. — Three adoptive family members charged in the death of Aarabella McCormack, age 11, will remain in custody pending a bail review set for November 29. The girl’s adoptive mother Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents Stanley Tom, 75, and Adella Tom, 70, appeared in person in El Cajon court Wednesday morning.
Two women sentenced in San Diego for part in nationwide scam targeting elderly
Two women who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scam targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents.
Police Respond to Startling Discovery at Hotel near Airport
SAN DIEGO - Guests of a bayside hotel say they were left in the dark after police responded to an apparent murder-suicide. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after two bodies were found in a room at the Hilton Hotel on Harbor Drive. Teresa Lamsam, who is visiting from Connecticut, told reporting partner 10 News she was the police response from the balcony of her room.
San Diego Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Fatal Fentanyl Sale
A San Diego man who pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl that caused a man’s fatal overdose last year was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison. Saul Caro, 33, admitted to selling the drugs that killed a 35-year-old San Diego man identified only as M.S. in court records. Prosecutors...
