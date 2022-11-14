A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in Rolando, was sentenced Thursday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Cowan Patch, 29, was found guilty in August by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of George Almestar, who was attacked at around 4:20 a.m. Nov. 5, 2019.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO