Read full article on original website
Related
Billie Jean King Shares Throwback Photos From Elton John’s Dodger Stadium Concert on 47th Anniversary
Billie Jean King is reminiscing on Elton John's unforgettable show at Dodger Stadium in 1975, where she performed on stage alongside the beloved music legend. The former tennis pro ended up on stage with John at the Los Angeles venue, as she sang backup vocals on his hit "Philadelphia Freedom," a kind of tribute to King’s World TeamTennis club.
Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
Jay Leno is undergoing 'very aggressive' hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Five things to know about it.
After excision and grafting surgery for second and third-degree burns, comedian Jay Leno is undergoing aggressive hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
B.I Answered 30 Questions In 3 Minutes, And Revealed Some Juicy Tidbits About Himself
He tells us how he really feels about him doing aegyo.
Comments / 0