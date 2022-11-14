Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
Suffolk Breaks Ground on 63-Unit Supportive Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights Neighborhood
LOS ANGELES — Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders and real estate enterprises in the country, today announced it has broken ground on a 41,000 square-foot, four-story, supportive housing development in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. The project is located at 3552 Whittier Boulevard and is being built in collaboration with Mercy Housing California, a leading national affordable housing nonprofit. Completion is anticipated by August 2023.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: High Rental Rates Indicate Continued Demand in Greater Los Angeles Industrial Market
As one of the largest industrial markets in the nation with more than 1.69 billion square feet of inventory, the Greater Los Angeles area continues to see high demand and even higher rental rates. A third quarter industrial market report from Colliers shows that the market is expected to see these trends continue for the next several quarters to come.
theregistrysocal.com
The Bradmore Group Receives $117MM in Construction Financing for 115,000 SQFT Office Project in West Los Angeles
CBRE announced the closing of $117 million in construction financing for a state-of-the-art creative office project in one of the most coveted and supply-constrained submarkets in Los Angeles. Located at 4204-4230 Glencoe Avenue in West L.A.’s Silicon Beach, the low-rise campus branded “42xx” will span 151,000 sq. ft. and is one of the first ground-up office projects in Los Angeles to move forward post-pandemic.
theregistrysocal.com
The Ratkovich Company, Jericho Development Receive $35MM in Construction Financing for 42-Acre West Harbor Project Along LA Waterfront
Los Angeles – Parkview Financial announced today it has provided a $35 million senior construction loan to a venture between The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development, Inc., for the development of West Harbor, a 42-acre multi-tenant festival retail center located at 1200 Nagoya Way along the Los Angeles waterfront in San Pedro. The transformative project is now under construction with completion anticipated in 2024.
theregistrysocal.com
Cabot Properties Pays $12.53MM for 37,692 SQFT Industrial Property in Rancho Cucamonga
Cabot Properties is continuing to expand into Southern California, with the recent acquisition of an industrial property in Rancho Cucamonga. According to public records, an entity affiliated with the company purchased the 37,692 square foot building for $12.53 million, or about $332 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Sixth Street Industrial LLC, an entity linked to Josh Kaplan.
theregistrysocal.com
15,110 SQFT Mixed-Use Property on Broadway in Santa Monica Sells for $9.25MM
Los Angeles, Calif. – Kidder Mathews’ Darrell Levonian, Tanel Haruzade, and Brittney McCarthy represented a private investor in purchasing a property at 1617 Broadway in Santa Monica for $9,250,000. The mixed-use building was constructed in 2002 and recently remodeled. Located half a mile from the beach, it comprises...
theregistrysocal.com
Positive Investments Buys 272-Unit Senior Apartment Community in Rialto for $36.5MM
Positive Investments is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring a 272-unit senior housing community in Rialto. According to public records, Positive Investments paid $36.5 million, or about $134,191 per unit, for the 272-unit apartment community. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Greentree Senior Apartments LLC.
theregistrysocal.com
Dermody Properties Pays $32MM for Seven-Acre Industrial Site in Ontario
Dermody Properties is growing its presence in the Inland Empire, recently acquiring an industrial property in Ontario totaling more than seven acres. Public records show that an entity affiliated to Dermody Properties bought the property for $32 million. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Western States Holdings Company.
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Airport to See Nearly 190,000 Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday
ONTARIO, Calif. — Nearly 190,000 airline passengers will travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) over the Thanksgiving holiday, 3.7% more than pre-pandemic 2019, officials announced. Based on published airline schedules, airport executives estimate 189,743 passengers will fly into and out of ONT during the 11-day holiday travel period from...
