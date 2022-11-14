Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO