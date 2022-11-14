Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody

Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Chadwell on cancellation of game after deadly shooting: ‘We’re 100% behind University of Virginia’
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/AP) - The Chanticleers’ game against the University of Virginia scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the University of Virginia announced via social media Wednesday morning. The two teams were set to play at UVA at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The cancelation comes after three students were killed...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
Football player from Baton Rouge injured in University of Virginia shooting undergoing second surgery Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed on Monday that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said […]
Franklin News Post
UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? University of Virginia Shooting Suspect
Students have been urged to shelter in place as authorities seek a suspect who is "armed and dangerous."
‘I thought he was going to shoot me too’: Student on bus tells her story of the UVA shooting
A University of Virginia student who witnessed the deadly shooting of three students and the serious injury of two more spoke with ABC News about her harrowing experience.
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
WIS-TV
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows police arresting UVA shooting suspect
Hours after three UVA football players were shot and killed in Charlottesville, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man police say killed the student-athletes, was arrested in a Henrico neighborhood.
Franklin News Post
GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
WIS-TV
