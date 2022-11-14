Read full article on original website
Related
mmm-online.com
Cosette adds Kevin Hickey to sales and marketing team
Cosette Pharmaceuticals has appointed Kevin Hickey as VP, brand sales and marketing, the New Jersey-based specialty company said Thursday. Hickey, who has 17 years of experience in pharma product development and commercialization, arrives as Cosette prepares for the imminent launch of several new branded cardio products it acquired from Daiichi Sankyo.
mmm-online.com
Ixlayer promotes Alecia Pritchett to chief growth officer
Health testing platform Ixlayer announced it has promoted Alecia Pritchett to chief growth officer, a role in which she willl lead corporate strategy and business development. “Alecia is a proven leader, strategist and diagnostic lab industry expert,” said Ixlayer CEO Pouria Sanae in a statement. “Her knowledge and talent has been an asset to ixlayer since the beginning and this promotion will accelerate the advancements of the health testing industry.”
mmm-online.com
LaVoieHealthScience hires Nick Hennen for media role
LaVoieHealthScience has named Nick Hennen as head of media, Boston. He has been charged with developing training programs on storytelling and media relations. Hennen previously worked at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and at Cheetah Mobile, where he was senior media relations advisor. “Nick brings...
mmm-online.com
UnitedHealthcare hires Emil Hill as comms SVP for government programs
UnitedHealthcare, part of the UnitedHealth Group, has brought on Emil Hill as SVP of communications for government programs. Hill wrote about his new role on LinkedIn, explaining that he is excited “to help people live healthier lives and make the healthcare system work better for everyone.” He was not immediately available for further comment.
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Senate lawmakers have voted to end the U.S. government’s COVID-19 emergency declaration. President Biden, however, said he would veto any effort to end the federal emergency status. (The Wall Street Journal) Researchers believe they are close to developing male birth control. Phase II trials for NES/T, a contraceptive gel,...
mmm-online.com
Omnicom joins IPG in recommending clients pause Twitter spend
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is advising its clients to pause Twitter advertising spend, according to an internal memo first reported by The Verge, joining IPG Mediabrands as the latest big ad buyer to pull back from the platform. The memo recommends that clients pause spending on the platform in the...
mmm-online.com
Day One Biopharmaceuticals hires Laura Cooper as head of corporate comms
Day One Biopharmaceuticals has hired Laura Cooper as head of corporate communications. Cooper started in the role on October 31, reporting to Joey Perrone, SVP of finance and investor relations. The last person to hold the position was Catherine Bosin, who was not immediately available to comment on her next move.
mmm-online.com
MM+M Podcast 11.16.22: Aidar Health and the birth of the ‘medical tricorder’
Marc Iskowitz sits down with Sathya Elumalai and Dr. Gene Fridman, co-founders of the digital medicine company Aidar Health, about their device — aptly named MouthLab — and the quest for a “medical tricorder.” In their first podcast interview, the two Johns Hopkins University engineers recount their journey, from the prototype bootstrapped in a basement back in 2009, to the company they founded to develop and commercialize it.
mmm-online.com
MM+M launches Women of Distinction and Women to Watch programs
MM+M has launched the 2023 version of its Women of Distinction and Women to Watch award programs. The programs are designed to celebrate the women whose leadership, creativity and insight set the bar high, both for their peers and generations to follow. “The world of medical marketing does not lack...
mmm-online.com
HDMZ hires Denis Moore as finance SVP
HDMZ has tapped Denis Moore as SVP of finance, a role in which he has been charged with leading financial operations. Moore arrives with 20 years of experience, most recently as chief financial officer at Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.. “Denis is a proven entrepreneurial leader with a superior track...
Comments / 0