Marc Iskowitz sits down with Sathya Elumalai and Dr. Gene Fridman, co-founders of the digital medicine company Aidar Health, about their device — aptly named MouthLab — and the quest for a “medical tricorder.” In their first podcast interview, the two Johns Hopkins University engineers recount their journey, from the prototype bootstrapped in a basement back in 2009, to the company they founded to develop and commercialize it.

1 DAY AGO