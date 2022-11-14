In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is Joel Quenneville ready to return to the NHL? If so, is there a team that might be interested? There has been a lot of talk about the coaching situation in Vancouver. Is that even likely for this season? Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets could be looking to the trade market if injury news about Nikolaj Ehlers is not good. The Los Angeles Kings have some defensemen in their system that teams are asking about, but are the Kings ready to make a deal? Finally, could the New York Islanders be a team that looks more closely at Bo Horvat?

4 HOURS AGO