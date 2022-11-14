Read full article on original website
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-4 Loss vs Predators – 11/17/22
The New York Islanders trailed the Nashville Predators throughout the game but looked like they were going to come back and win as they have throughout the season. They were trailing 3-0 to the Colorado Avalanche only to come back and win 5-4, and they trailed 3-1 entering the third period against the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers but beat both teams 4-3 on consecutive nights.
3 Red Wings Prospects I’m Most Thankful For
Over the past several years Steve Yzerman has re-stocked the prospect cupboards of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s to the point where it’s almost an embarrassment of riches. We are seeing the fruits of that already with the incredible play last season of Moritz Seider, and the arrival of Elmer Soderblom this season.
Bruins Weekly: Home Sweet Home, Nosek, Lucic & More
Another week has passed on the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and it was a perfect one with four wins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look at home the Black and Gold are enjoying some home cooking, a former fan favorite, and Stanley Cup champion returned to Boston, a veteran finally gets a goal, and more.
3 Positives From Sharks’ Impressive Road Trip
An impressive three-game win streak to end a difficult four-game road trip projects a faint glimmer of hope for the San Jose Sharks season. After concluding the road swing with an exclamatory 5-2 win at the ever-intimidating ‘Fortress,’ the Sharks are showing they won’t go away quietly.
Remember When? The Lightning’s Weird Waiver Claim of 2018-19
Due to the whirlwind experience of an NHL season, it’s easy to forget or completely miss things that happen, especially the smaller details. Everyone knows that Nikita Kucherov won the 2019 Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player (MVP), for example, but who remembers the Tampa Bay Lightning’s waiver claims that season? I wouldn’t blame anyone for not knowing this information, as it is largely meaningless now, but Tampa Bay’s recent waiver claim of Rudolfs Balcers brought me back to a particular moment in history that was unique for the franchise.
Top 5 Teemu Selanne Moments With the Jets
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Winnipeg Jets will be inducting both Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame before their game against the Anaheim Ducks. The team’s hall of fame was established in 2016 to honour the alumni of the Jets and celebrate their accomplishments.
Devils’ Hischier On Selke Trophy Trajectory
Nico Hischier finished last season on a tear and has continued that momentum into this season. He has 17 points in 15 games and has been praised by head coach Lindy Ruff for his leadership qualities and commitment to playing a 200-foot game. The former Halifax Moosehead struggled with injuries throughout the first five seasons of his young career, but now that he is healthy and playing his best hockey, he is making a strong impact on both sides of the puck.
NHL Rumors: Panthers, Canucks, Jets, Kings, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is Joel Quenneville ready to return to the NHL? If so, is there a team that might be interested? There has been a lot of talk about the coaching situation in Vancouver. Is that even likely for this season? Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets could be looking to the trade market if injury news about Nikolaj Ehlers is not good. The Los Angeles Kings have some defensemen in their system that teams are asking about, but are the Kings ready to make a deal? Finally, could the New York Islanders be a team that looks more closely at Bo Horvat?
3 Potential San Jose Sharks Trading Partners for Erik Karlsson
Very few players have been as good as Erik Karlsson to start the 2022-23 season. Many thought the San Jose Sharks defenseman was on the decline after a number of down seasons, but he is quickly proving that when healthy, he remains one of the games best. Through 19 games,...
3 Reasons Oilers Fans Shouldn’t Worry About Team’s Record
The Edmonton Oilers had a much different start to the season than they did in 2021-22. There are a few reasons why that could be, including feeling the effects of a deeper playoff run and struggles on the back end and in net. The Oilers began last season 13-4-0 in their first 17 games as opposed to 9-8-0 this season. Though their record may be a little concerning for a team that was expected to be a Stanley Cup contender, there’s lots of time to improve and reasons they will do so.
Red Wings Should Be Interested in Timo Meier, Not Erik Karlsson
In recent days, there has been a lot of chatter about the Detroit Red Wings potentially being a suitor for Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks. It started when Mike Johnson of TSN mentioned Detroit as a possible landing spot for the veteran defenseman, and that idea has since spawned all sorts of thoughts and opinions on social media and sites like this one.
Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Sharks’ Bottom-Six Forwards Propelling Win Streak
The San Jose Sharks are playing their best hockey of the season so far, having put together a three-game winning streak to conclude their road trip. While numerous players have stepped up, the team’s bottom-two forward lines deserve a tremendous amount of credit for their performance across these games. They have shown hustle and tenacity at both ends of the ice, and their work has paid off on the stat sheet as well, suggesting that their production will be important in upcoming games.
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win Over the Canadiens
What a run it’s been, and it hasn’t ended yet. The New Jersey Devils began their swing of Eastern Canada with a resounding 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They now sit at 13-3 on the season ahead of a highly-anticipated showdown against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night. Here are five takeaways and some quick hits from the Devils’ latest win.
4 Bruins’ Playing Above Their Contract Value
Entering the 2002-23 season, the Boston Bruins had some good contracts and some not-so-good contracts. Seventeen games into the season, the case could be made that every contract that the Bruins have on their books is a good one. However, after a deeper dive into the Black and Gold’s salary cap, there are some contracts that the Bruins are getting a lot of value with.
Martin Jones is Proving Valuable for Kraken
After consecutive disappointing seasons in San Jose and a bounce-back year with the Philadelphia Flyers, Martin Jones was signed by the Seattle Kraken in the offseason to fill the backup goaltender spot. Once Philipp Grubauer went down early with an injury, Jones has been thrust into the starter’s role and so far, he’s running with it.
Blues’ Kyrou and O’Reilly Bounce Backs Fueling Team’s Win Streak
The St. Louis Blues are starting to get their 2022-23 season back on track. They’ve won four straight, including road wins against the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. There are multiple reasons why the Blues have found their game, but scoring more goals might be the biggest reason. Outside of that, it’s been nice to see Jordan Binnington find his way. He’s been in the net in all four wins and was fantastic against the Golden Knights and Avalanche, specifically.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blues, Senators, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Rick Tocchet is a favorite to land a job with the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are going to be patient with any potential trade, despite rumors that the team might be looking to make a move. Could the Ottawa Senators seriously...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
