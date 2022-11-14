Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Boston Bruins
After starting the 2022-23 season with an array of injuries to top players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, the Boston Bruins are now almost completely healthy. Derek Forbort is the lone Bruin currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), but he will be back in a few weeks. Once he returns, Boston will be over the cap, and they will need to move a contract out. As a result, Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should be contacting Bruins management immediately.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Home Sweet Home, Nosek, Lucic & More
Another week has passed on the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and it was a perfect one with four wins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look at home the Black and Gold are enjoying some home cooking, a former fan favorite, and Stanley Cup champion returned to Boston, a veteran finally gets a goal, and more.
The Hockey Writers
Remember When? The Lightning’s Weird Waiver Claim of 2018-19
Due to the whirlwind experience of an NHL season, it’s easy to forget or completely miss things that happen, especially the smaller details. Everyone knows that Nikita Kucherov won the 2019 Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player (MVP), for example, but who remembers the Tampa Bay Lightning’s waiver claims that season? I wouldn’t blame anyone for not knowing this information, as it is largely meaningless now, but Tampa Bay’s recent waiver claim of Rudolfs Balcers brought me back to a particular moment in history that was unique for the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Hischier On Selke Trophy Trajectory
Nico Hischier finished last season on a tear and has continued that momentum into this season. He has 17 points in 15 games and has been praised by head coach Lindy Ruff for his leadership qualities and commitment to playing a 200-foot game. The former Halifax Moosehead struggled with injuries throughout the first five seasons of his young career, but now that he is healthy and playing his best hockey, he is making a strong impact on both sides of the puck.
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins’ Playing Above Their Contract Value
Entering the 2002-23 season, the Boston Bruins had some good contracts and some not-so-good contracts. Seventeen games into the season, the case could be made that every contract that the Bruins have on their books is a good one. However, after a deeper dive into the Black and Gold’s salary cap, there are some contracts that the Bruins are getting a lot of value with.
The Hockey Writers
Stars News & Rumors: Point Streaks, Pavelski, & Gurianov
Over a month into the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, the Dallas Stars are no strangers to the road. Through 16 games, the Stars have only played six contests at home in the American Airlines Center. When their current road stint comes to a close Thursday night against the Florida Panthers, Dallas will have played 11 of their first 17 games on the road, desperate for a prolonged period in front of their home fans.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Target 3 Blue Jackets Players in Horvat Trade
The Vancouver Canucks wanted to get off to a good start in 2022-23 and avoid the drama and turmoil of last season. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened and they are on pace to post an even worse record by the time Dec. 6 (the date Travis Green was fired) rolls around. Currently 5-9-3 and two points ahead of last place held by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks, some fans and analysts have uttered the word “rebuild” coupled with the suggestion that only Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes should be considered untouchable.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Be Interested in Timo Meier, Not Erik Karlsson
In recent days, there has been a lot of chatter about the Detroit Red Wings potentially being a suitor for Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks. It started when Mike Johnson of TSN mentioned Detroit as a possible landing spot for the veteran defenseman, and that idea has since spawned all sorts of thoughts and opinions on social media and sites like this one.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after getting sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
The Hockey Writers
Martin Jones is Proving Valuable for Kraken
After consecutive disappointing seasons in San Jose and a bounce-back year with the Philadelphia Flyers, Martin Jones was signed by the Seattle Kraken in the offseason to fill the backup goaltender spot. Once Philipp Grubauer went down early with an injury, Jones has been thrust into the starter’s role and so far, he’s running with it.
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP WINNING COACH WANTS TO RETURN TO AN NHL BENCH
Just over a year after stepping down as head coach of the Florida Panthers following the results of the investigation into Kyle Beach's allegations against Brad Aldrich, three-time Stanley Cup champion bench boss Joel Quenneville is seeking a return to coaching. During Thursday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Darren...
The Hockey Writers
Senators Could Add Karlsson but They Don’t Need Him
I’ll admit that it’s entirely a pipe dream that has been crafted through nostalgia. But a path does exist for the Ottawa Senators to reunite with Erik Karlsson. This week, the San Jose Sharks announced that Karlsson (along with most of the team) was available for trade. So what would it take to make this work and does he really bring what the Senators need right now?
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win Over the Canadiens
What a run it’s been, and it hasn’t ended yet. The New Jersey Devils began their swing of Eastern Canada with a resounding 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They now sit at 13-3 on the season ahead of a highly-anticipated showdown against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night. Here are five takeaways and some quick hits from the Devils’ latest win.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames Should Avoid Trading for Josh Anderson
The Calgary Flames are searching for a scoring winger. That won’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the team, as general manager (GM) Brad Treliving harped on it throughout training camp, and plenty of media have let it be known that he is continuing to survey the market in hopes of landing one. While there were no direct names linked in the early stages, that has now changed, as Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens is believed to be of interest.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blues, Senators, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Rick Tocchet is a favorite to land a job with the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are going to be patient with any potential trade, despite rumors that the team might be looking to make a move. Could the Ottawa Senators seriously...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Finding Early Season Special Teams Success
Most people would be surprised to learn that the Arizona Coyotes‘ special teams are near the top of the NHL this season. Through 15 games, the Coyotes are three points out of a wild-card spot with a 6-8-1 record. In those 15 games, they rank fourth in the league with a 29.6 percent success rate on the power play and a penalty kill percentage of 82.0 percent, good for seventh.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Lock Down Maple Leafs for 11th Straight Win
Have you heard the news? The New Jersey Devils are a wagon. In a highly-anticipated matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the hockey mecca of the world, the Devils came out on top with a 3-2 overtime win to extend their winning streak to 11 games. The victory may have been the Devils’ most impressive of this run, as they controlled the game at five-on-five and leaned on their defense to lock down the Maple Leafs’ top guns for an impressive road win.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Tverberg, Moldenhauer & Hildeby’s Growth
As the big club, Toronto Maple Leafs, begin to turn the tide on an ugly October, their prospects from around other leagues continue to pique the interest of the team’s brass and fanbase. Players like Matthew Knies and Ty Voit continue to produce in their respective leagues while the team’s goaltending prospects have also made noise around the globe.
Comments / 0