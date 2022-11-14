Read full article on original website
Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency Ahead of WNY Snowstorm
Who’s ready for snow? While it’s not set to hit us too bad here in Rochester (if any), Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public yesterday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that’s expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The following counties are affected; Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties.
New Monroe Co. public defender sworn in despite claims of illegal vote
Julie Cianca has been sworn in Wednesday following a Tuesday vote to approve her as the nominee, representatives said.
‘Communities not Cages’ rallies held in Rochester, across the state
In total, seven rallies took place across the state, aiming to urge Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to pass the package in 2023.
Rochester Police Accountability Board terminates executive director after member vote
Despite the pleas from staff, a majority of the board agreed to fire Reynolds and begin the search for a permanent Executive Director.
Bello: $5M for Monroe Co. nursing homes amid staffing crisis
Staffing shortages continue to be a challenge in these facilities, partly contributing to a consistent backlog in hospitals, where older patients await placement.
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester
The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
Local leaders provide update on gun violence in Rochester
Mayor Malik Evans and Rochester Police Chief David Smith, among other officials, discussed various programs, initiatives, and locations around Rochester.
Monroe County approves funding to address hospital backlog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County leaders hope a $5 million dollar infusion of cash will help alleviate the hospital backlog. A problem referred to as “a crisis” by Monroe County hospital administrators and other health care providers in the past few weeks. “Right now people who are in the ER spend hours and days languishing […]
First Alert Weather: Tracking Lake Effect Snow into the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with a few passing snow showers for Thursday. The heavier lake effect snow develops this evening out towards Buffalo around 8 p.m. That band will settle south into Friday morning. The band may bring a coating overnight. While the heaviest...
Packed house in Irondequoit as St. Thomas school redevelopment discussed
The Town of Irondequoit told News 8 they have not received an application for rezoning the area yet, and would not comment further on the matter.
United University Professions rallies to reverse multi-million-dollar deficits on SUNY campuses
Institutions such as SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo have reported a $9.9 million and $10 million projected deficit for the current fiscal year, respectively.
Fattey Beer Co. opens in Rochester’s Neighborhood of Play
The beer joint sells beer from across the state, and the world.
Thruway travelers heading west trying to beat snowstorm
The weather forecast to the west of Rochester is expected to get hazardous Thursday night and into Friday due to a significant lake-effect snow band that is projected to dump feet of snow across Buffalo and the surrounding region.
8 Northeast Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
High home prices, low supply and rising mortgage rates have caused the housing market to cool off some, which, if that trend continues, could eventually cause home values to plummet, according to...
Truck drivers make final push to leave WNY before NYS Thruway closures
There is now already less traffic on the New York State Thruway than normal now that commercial drivers are not allowed on the thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania state line.
City Council approves $200,000 for public art
The legislation represents the first allocations in years from the city’s “percent-for-art” fund. Rochester City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved two $100,000 contracts for a pair of major public art initiatives in or on city-owned properties. One of the initiatives covers the administration of a mural program, and the other covers the oversight of a “public art installations program” that could include anything from sculptures to temporary performing arts productions. “These programs align...
DOT: Expect delays at Charlotte’s O’Rorke Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists in the Charlotte area who use the Colonel Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Bridge may want to consider taking a different way to work Thursday and Friday. The NYS Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect periodic delays at this bridge on November 17...
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Fire knocks out electronics at Wayne County Nursing Home
A fire in the business office caused minor damage, but the suppression system flooded electronics.
