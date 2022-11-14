ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency Ahead of WNY Snowstorm

Who’s ready for snow? While it’s not set to hit us too bad here in Rochester (if any), Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public yesterday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that’s expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The following counties are affected; Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties.
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester

The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
Monroe County approves funding to address hospital backlog

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County leaders hope a $5 million dollar infusion of cash will help alleviate the hospital backlog. A problem referred to as “a crisis” by Monroe County hospital administrators and other health care providers in the past few weeks. “Right now people who are in the ER spend hours and days languishing […]
First Alert Weather: Tracking Lake Effect Snow into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with a few passing snow showers for Thursday. The heavier lake effect snow develops this evening out towards Buffalo around 8 p.m. That band will settle south into Friday morning. The band may bring a coating overnight. While the heaviest...
City Council approves $200,000 for public art

The legislation represents the first allocations in years from the city’s “percent-for-art” fund. Rochester City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved two $100,000 contracts for a pair of major public art initiatives in or on city-owned properties. One of the initiatives covers the administration of a mural program, and the other covers the oversight of a “public art installations program” that could include anything from sculptures to temporary performing arts productions. “These programs align...
DOT: Expect delays at Charlotte’s O’Rorke Bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists in the Charlotte area who use the Colonel Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Bridge may want to consider taking a different way to work Thursday and Friday. The NYS Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect periodic delays at this bridge on November 17...
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

