On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.

SALEM, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO