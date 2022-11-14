ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110

I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Curious about old store site: Now, a fence

It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
ALBANY, OR
750thegame.com

Heavy line change in Oregon vs. Utah game

While Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’s status is questionable for Saturday’s game against Utah, the betting line would seem to indicate that gamblers believe he’s out, especially after wide receiver Kris Hutson said “Bo is down, it’s next man up.”. Oregon coach Dan Lanning will join...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series

The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Clear nights increase Oregon's chance to see the Leonid meteor shower

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
EUGENE, OR
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregonians react to former President Donald Trump’s campaign announcement

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Reactions to former President Donald Trump’s declaration to run for a third time are mixed across Lane County. Those against the newly-announced campaign were focused on Trump’s pending legal and civil troubles, while those in support believe he can solve many of the country’s issues, despite those challenges.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Safety work to be done on busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The intersection of Gateway Street and Kruse Way will soon see some changes, as safety installations and traffic modifications are set to be installed starting on November 20. Springfield officials say work will begin on Sunday, November 20 and go through Thursday, November 24 between 7 p.m....
SPRINGFIELD, OR
750thegame.com

Listen: Beavers star Jack Colletto joins the BFT

FILE - Oregon State linebacker Jack Colletto (12) and offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge (64) celebrate Colleto's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Turns out Colletto can do a lot of different things. He's a rare two-way player for the Beavers, playing both at inside linebacker and at running back. Even sometimes at receiver. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k

The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany. If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.
LEBANON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15

On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy