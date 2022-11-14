Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
Emerald Media
University of Oregon students testify to Eugene City Council about EPD’s party patrol, increased policing
With chairs filled and people lining the walls, University of Oregon students packed the room during the Eugene City Council public forum on Monday. The students said they were concerned about police interactions with students during parties in the West University Neighborhood. In a post made on their Instagram earlier...
KVAL
Clear skies give Oregonians rare opportunity to view Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
ijpr.org
Thu 8:30 | Underground History digs into shocking Oregon murder... in 1895
There has been a lot of discussion about crime during the just-completed election cycle. The power of crime to shock has been diminished by the prevalence of it in the modern world. So think how shocking it was in 1895 when a young man in Brownsville, Oregon shot and killed...
Oregon sheriffs blow off enforcement of new gun law
Although Oregon residents voted this month that the state should require permits for gun purchases and criminally prohibit certain ammunition magazines, at least five sheriffs plan to disregard the new law.
Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110
I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
hh-today.com
Curious about old store site: Now, a fence
It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
750thegame.com
Heavy line change in Oregon vs. Utah game
While Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’s status is questionable for Saturday’s game against Utah, the betting line would seem to indicate that gamblers believe he’s out, especially after wide receiver Kris Hutson said “Bo is down, it’s next man up.”. Oregon coach Dan Lanning will join...
Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series
The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
nbc16.com
Clear nights increase Oregon's chance to see the Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
kezi.com
Oregonians react to former President Donald Trump’s campaign announcement
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Reactions to former President Donald Trump’s declaration to run for a third time are mixed across Lane County. Those against the newly-announced campaign were focused on Trump’s pending legal and civil troubles, while those in support believe he can solve many of the country’s issues, despite those challenges.
kezi.com
Safety work to be done on busy Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The intersection of Gateway Street and Kruse Way will soon see some changes, as safety installations and traffic modifications are set to be installed starting on November 20. Springfield officials say work will begin on Sunday, November 20 and go through Thursday, November 24 between 7 p.m....
750thegame.com
Listen: Beavers star Jack Colletto joins the BFT
FILE - Oregon State linebacker Jack Colletto (12) and offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge (64) celebrate Colleto's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Turns out Colletto can do a lot of different things. He's a rare two-way player for the Beavers, playing both at inside linebacker and at running back. Even sometimes at receiver. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k
The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany. If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.
True Crime Tuesday: Accused Springfield murderer sought after 2004 disappearance
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to track down a man they say shot and killed a family friend in 2004 in Springfield, Oregon.
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
Comments / 2