3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
The Case for Coinbase as a Value Stock
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were down this year before the FTX collapse, but they're now trading as if the entire crypto ecosystem is going down. Meanwhile, the company has over $5 billion in cash and potentially $800 million per year in cash flow coming from a 50% stake in a major stablecoin. Travis Hoium digs into this hidden cash machine at Coinbase.
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Can Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this specialty finance...
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Lilium Stock Is Down Today
On Thursday, we warned that aerospace start-up Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) was likely to go to market with a capital raise in the near future. On Friday, the company did indeed launch a secondary offering. Investors were apparently not prepared for the move, leading shares of Lilium to fall as much...
Friday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: RYAN, AVTR
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Ryan Specialty Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday,...
Global Net Lease's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRB) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $20.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GNL.PRB was trading at a 16.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.12% in the "Real Estate" category.
AY Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 6.52% Yield
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, AY shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent AY share price of $27.30 represents a price-to-book ratio of 2.0 and an annual dividend yield of 6.52% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.9% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
These S&P 500 Companies Generate Substantial Cash
Investors love to target companies with strong free cash flow. In its simplest form, free cash flow is the total cash a company holds onto after paying for operating costs and any capital expenditures. Free cash flow speaks volumes about a company’s financial health, but in what ways?. A...
Could Etsy Stock Hit $200 in 2023?
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) posted revenue of $594.5 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 in its 2022 third quarter, and both numbers beat what Wall Street analysts were forecasting. What's more, management's guidance for Q4 was well-received, and shares moved higher following the news. Investor optimism surrounding the business has been renewed.
3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
3M (MMM) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics have returned +12.7% over the...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks up as U.S. peers rise
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index bounced after two straight days of losses tracking U.S. peers, while investors looked past a surprise jump in producer prices in October. At open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 49.78 points, or 0.25%, to 19,934.36. The index, down...
C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Rewards Investors With 11% Dividend Hike
In a shareholder-friendly move, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.CHRW announced a hike in its dividend payout. CHRW’s board of directors has approved a dividend hike of 11%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 55 cents per share to 61 cents. The raised dividend will be paid out on Jan...
Why Hasbro Stock Was Down This Week
Week to date, shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) were down by 4.8% as of 12:01 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company, which is in the midst of a strategic review process, announced Thursday that it was looking to sell part of its eOne TV and film business. The stock has fallen 40% year to date due to the company's slowing revenue growth amid higher inflation. Could this sale be the beginning of a turnaround for the toy maker?
Are Investors Undervaluing Luther Burbank (LBC) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Has W.W. Grainger (GWW) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. W.W. Grainger (GWW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
