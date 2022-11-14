Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
Vanguard Financials ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH) where we have detected an approximate $92.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.0% decrease week over week (from 106,886,070 to 105,812,117). Among the largest underlying components of VFH, in trading today Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) is down about 1.1%, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) is up about 0.8%, and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) is lower by about 1.9%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VFH Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VFH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
NASDAQ
The Case for Coinbase as a Value Stock
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were down this year before the FTX collapse, but they're now trading as if the entire crypto ecosystem is going down. Meanwhile, the company has over $5 billion in cash and potentially $800 million per year in cash flow coming from a 50% stake in a major stablecoin. Travis Hoium digs into this hidden cash machine at Coinbase.
NASDAQ
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
NASDAQ
Global Net Lease's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRB) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $20.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GNL.PRB was trading at a 16.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.12% in the "Real Estate" category.
NASDAQ
Why Cardano, Chainlink, and Cronos Are Slumping Today
It's another day of turmoil in the world of crypto. Most cryptocurrencies are trading lower Wednesday, with Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) among the biggest large-cap decliners. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, those tokens had declined 3.7%, 5%, and 6.8%, respectively, over the prior 24 hours.
NASDAQ
Alibaba Fiscal Q2 Earnings Puts These ETFs in Focus
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group BABA reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 before the opening bell on Nov 17, wherein it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings but lagged on revenues. Driven by the earnings beat, shares of Alibaba jumped 7.8% to close the day, putting the ETFs with the largest...
NASDAQ
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
These S&P 500 Companies Generate Substantial Cash
Investors love to target companies with strong free cash flow. In its simplest form, free cash flow is the total cash a company holds onto after paying for operating costs and any capital expenditures. Free cash flow speaks volumes about a company’s financial health, but in what ways?. A...
NASDAQ
Is Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Why Lowe's (LOW) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Why Hasbro Stock Was Down This Week
Week to date, shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) were down by 4.8% as of 12:01 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company, which is in the midst of a strategic review process, announced Thursday that it was looking to sell part of its eOne TV and film business. The stock has fallen 40% year to date due to the company's slowing revenue growth amid higher inflation. Could this sale be the beginning of a turnaround for the toy maker?
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?
The price trend for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 25% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks up as U.S. peers rise
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index bounced after two straight days of losses tracking U.S. peers, while investors looked past a surprise jump in producer prices in October. At open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 49.78 points, or 0.25%, to 19,934.36. The index, down...
Comments / 0