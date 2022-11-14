Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man injured in ‘airborne’ truck crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Police say a man was flown to the hospital after a crash sent his truck airborne into a tree Wednesday afternoon. First-responders say they were called out to the crash at 3:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Country Club Lane. Investigators believe the driver of a newer GMC pickup […]
BREAKING: EPD investigating shooting on Sunburst Boulevard
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd. in Evansville. Officers received the call just after 4 o’clock this morning. An ambulance was sent to the area for at least one victim with a gunshot wound. Not a lot of information is being […]
Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed more details about a fatal accident near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway. Deputies say on November 15 at 11:49 a.m., HCSO responded to the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit in reference to a three vehicle accident with injuries. One driver […]
5-car collision leaves two women in critical condition
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says it was dispatched to a collision with injuries at US Highway 231 and Highway 298 on Wednesday at 2:47 p.m.
Officials: Evansville fire caused by electric space heater
(WEHT) - Firefighters were dispatched to reports of a porch on fire in the 900 block of Allens Lane in Evansville on Wednesday night.
14news.com
104.1 WIKY
hot96.com
Distracted driver detained after flipping car in possible DUI
Evansville Central Dispatch says it dispatched police, fire and AMR units to reports of a flipped car off I-69 on the exit to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highway 41 on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.
Evansville firefighters respond to mobile home fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials tell us a mobile home caught fire Tuesday night, prompting response from the Evansville Fire Department. Firefighters were sent to the scene in the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue in the Carolina Pointe Community. This is less than a mile from Diamond Avenue on the city’s north side. Dispatch says […]
Highway 231 partially closed for accident in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us an accident has shut down part of a busy US Highway in Daviess County. Officials say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is working the crash at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and US 231. According to a short press release, the highway is expected to remained […]
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
wevv.com
Accidental fire damages home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville
An accidental fire damaged a home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and South Evans Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a possible fire. When firefighters arrived...
14news.com
Princeton crash causes car to flip
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Fire Department responded to a car accident on Tuesday. Officials say their crews found a car on its side. Once officials got the car stabilized they began extrication. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
wevv.com
Traffic alert: Road closure in Owensboro
Sewer repairs will knock a portion of an Owensboro avenue out of commission for a few days. According to to Owensboro's Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA), Monohon Avenue will be closed from Independence Avenue to Werner Avenue starting Thursday November 17. Crews need to close that stretch of Monohon Avenue...
wevv.com
Juvenile hospitalized after suffering apparent accidental gunshot wound in Evansville, police say
A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Evansville on Thursday afternoon. The Evansville Police Department says the shooting happened in the area of Oregon Street and Garvin Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. While detectives are still investigating the incident, police say the shooting appears as if it...
14news.com
Henderson woman facing animal abuse charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing animal abuse charges after officials say she dragged, kicked and choked several dogs. Back in September, Henderson police officers say that Alexandra McGan abused several dogs at the South Side Animal Hospital. They say she was an animal care specialist at the facility.
hot96.com
Man Arrested During Massive Drug Bust
The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE and Narcotics Unit believe they have their suspect connected to a drug Trafficking organization. Over the last year, authorities have been investigating fentanyl related overdoses and deaths. 21 year old Demario Murray was arrested yesterday during a massive drug bust. Multiple controlled purchases were made by...
wevv.com
Donations are being gathered for people displaced in a recent Henderson motel fire
Ten people recently displaced by a massive motel fire are being helped by Henderson community members. This comes after losing all their belongings in a fire at True Vine Inn Monday. Community members are asking for clothing donations to help those affected. Donations can be dropped off at the motel...
14news.com
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Updated: 4 hours ago. Evansville mom speaks before Congress on social media accountability. Hopkins Co. authorities seize nearly...
