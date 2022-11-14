ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Man injured in ‘airborne’ truck crash in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Police say a man was flown to the hospital after a crash sent his truck airborne into a tree Wednesday afternoon. First-responders say they were called out to the crash at 3:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Country Club Lane. Investigators believe the driver of a newer GMC pickup […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

BREAKING: EPD investigating shooting on Sunburst Boulevard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd. in Evansville. Officers received the call just after 4 o’clock this morning. An ambulance was sent to the area for at least one victim with a gunshot wound. Not a lot of information is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed more details about a fatal accident near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway. Deputies say on November 15 at 11:49 a.m., HCSO responded to the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit in reference to a three vehicle accident with injuries. One driver […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Police Called To An Early Morning Shooting In Evansville

Evansville Police are no longer on the scene of an early morning shooting. It happened just after 4:00 at 2250 Sunburst Blvd. At least one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officials are not releasing too many details at this time.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville firefighters respond to mobile home fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials tell us a mobile home caught fire Tuesday night, prompting response from the Evansville Fire Department. Firefighters were sent to the scene in the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue in the Carolina Pointe Community. This is less than a mile from Diamond Avenue on the city’s north side. Dispatch says […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Accidental fire damages home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville

An accidental fire damaged a home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and South Evans Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a possible fire. When firefighters arrived...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Princeton crash causes car to flip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Fire Department responded to a car accident on Tuesday. Officials say their crews found a car on its side. Once officials got the car stabilized they began extrication. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Traffic alert: Road closure in Owensboro

Sewer repairs will knock a portion of an Owensboro avenue out of commission for a few days. According to to Owensboro's Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA), Monohon Avenue will be closed from Independence Avenue to Werner Avenue starting Thursday November 17. Crews need to close that stretch of Monohon Avenue...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Henderson woman facing animal abuse charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing animal abuse charges after officials say she dragged, kicked and choked several dogs. Back in September, Henderson police officers say that Alexandra McGan abused several dogs at the South Side Animal Hospital. They say she was an animal care specialist at the facility.
HENDERSON, KY
hot96.com

Man Arrested During Massive Drug Bust

The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE and Narcotics Unit believe they have their suspect connected to a drug Trafficking organization. Over the last year, authorities have been investigating fentanyl related overdoses and deaths. 21 year old Demario Murray was arrested yesterday during a massive drug bust. Multiple controlled purchases were made by...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance

Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Updated: 4 hours ago. Evansville mom speaks before Congress on social media accountability. Hopkins Co. authorities seize nearly...
EVANSVILLE, IN

