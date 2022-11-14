ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’

A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
hypebeast.com

LG Unveiled a Rubbery Stretchable Display and Twitter Reportedly Asked Laid-Off Employees To Come Back in This Week's Tech Roundup

This week, the tech world was once again eclipsed by Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The CEO built upon his plans for a paid verification system, with the company’s announcement that it would be split into two tiers: the paid version as well as an “official” label. Elsewhere at Twitter, the company reportedly asked for some of the employees it recently fired to come back.
TechSpot

Twitter locks remaining employees out of offices after hundreds leave following Elon Musk's "hardcore" ultimatum

In context: Elon Musk might regret firing half of Twitter's staff after he took over the company, given reports that those who weren't laid-off have been resigning in droves. It appears the departures were prompted by Musk's recent declaration that employees must commit to a "hardcore" work culture or leave the firm by 5 pm yesterday. Now, Twitter has locked those who are left out of the company's offices, reportedly over fears of sabotage by disgruntled ex-workers.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free

One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Download Size for PlayStation and Xbox

The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's file size may have been leaked, and it's looking to be a hefty download for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Now that preloading has officially arrive for the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are wondering how much space the game will take. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 download size for PlayStation and Xbox.
The Associated Press

Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
yankodesign.com

PlayStation 5 handheld could be the rightful offspring of the PSP

There were days when Sony dominated the scene with the PSP and PS Vita, be it gaming or multimedia entertainment. Fast forward to the current time, and only a few good options are left on the market, noticeable ones being, the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. While Sony has said...
TechSpot

Glasofruix

Glasofruix replied to the thread Sound Cards: Worth Buying or Just a Niche Product?. It's not microsoft's problem. You can easily output hight quality analog audio with a basic ALC1200 and a mobo that supports 5.1 or 7.1... Glasofruix replied to the thread Sound Cards: Worth Buying or Just a...
TechSpot

The Backbone mobile game controller is now available for Android devices

In brief: The Backbone One has long been one of the most popular iOS game controllers, praised for its cross-compatibility and other features that go above and beyond. Now, Android users can access that functionality across native mobile games and streaming services. Backbone has started shipping an Android counterpart to...

