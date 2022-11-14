ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's mother, Marilyn

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, died, the university announced in a press release. No cause of death was given, and the Illini announced that they were cancelling Bielema’s Thursday media availability in light of the news. No cause of death was provided. “Today’s media availability is...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'

Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

'Prospects have all the rights': Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz updates 'no-visit' policy

Just prior to Iowa's showdown against Wisconsin, Iowa City exploded in conversation when 247Sports reported that Iowa five-star OT commit Kadyn Proctor was on an official visit to the Oregon Ducks. Over the years, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have come under fire for having a 'no visit' policy. When a prospective student-athlete commits to the University of Iowa, they are no longer allowed to officially or unofficially visit any other schools. On Iowa's official scholarship letter gives a full list of things that must be completed for the scholarship to be valid. The first item? "You must not visit another institution."
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Walk-on QB Synek pops onto the radar of Husker fan base

As Nebraska finished out the last few snaps of Saturday's game at Michigan, that was walk-on Jarrett Synek taking snaps in the Big House. Clean-up duty as it was in Nebraska's 34-3 loss, it was something still of significant personal note. Here's guessing he wouldn't have even predicted such a scenario for himself back in August.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Tight end Griffin McDowell enters transfer portal

Florida junior tight end Griffin McDowell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. McDowell, who participated in three games for the Gators but did not recorded any statistics this year, experienced an uncommon career path at Florida. A former three-star prospect who played center at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, McDowell joined the Gators as an offensive lineman in 2018 and participated in two games as a true freshman. McDowell played in all 13 of the Gators' contests as a reserve offensive lineman a year later.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'

The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Georgia football: 5-star Sameul M'Pemba sets commitment date, finalists

One of Georgia's top remaining targets for the 2023 cycle has set his announcement date and named his finalists. IMG Academy five-star Samuel M'Pemba posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami, and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4. The St. Louis native is considered the nation's No. 29 overall prospect, No. 4 edge defender, and No. 8 overall recruit in Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound played mostly wide receiver and tight end as a junior but will make his mark on defense at the next level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract

Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State

Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

After early A&M pledge, 5-star sophomore WR Winston Watkins reopens recruitment

IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on social media Friday morning. “First, I would like to especially thank Coach Jimbo Fisher, Coach Craig and the Texas A&M coaching staff for being the first team to offer me,” Watkins said. “ I appreciate all the love from the wonderful Texas A&M alumni. After further discussions with my dad, I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M and open up my commitment. Texas A&M will always be in my top choices. Gig ‘Em!”
BRADENTON, FL
247Sports

Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course

After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
