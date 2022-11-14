Thanksgiving turkey, fixins are going to cost more this year 02:35

MIAMI - As we count down to Thanksgiving you should know that this one is going to be more expensive than usual.

Grocery prices have jumped 12.4 percent since the beginning of the year

This holiday season it's not just about inflation when it comes to serving your Thanksgiving turkey. An avian flu outbreak has killed millions of turkeys nationwide leading to lower supplies.

The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show turkey costs almost 17 percent more than a year ago. The average price for a whole frozen bird is $2.45 per pound, that's up 70 cents from last year.

Grocery staples are also on the rise. Eggs are up a whopping 43 percent, butter nearly 27 percent, and potatoes are 15 percent higher.

"Unfortunately I think the cost of food will remain high for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, Hanukkah season," said CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger.

But within the bureau's report, there are signs of improvement. Overall, prices are slowing, a sign the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases are working to cool off the economy.

"At the December meeting, the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, probably by half a percentage point, not by point 75, and the reason why is they are going to be happy with the results of this particular report," said Schlesinger.

She says prices could continue to trend lower but it will be some time before inflation drops from the current rate of 7.7 percent to the fed's target rate of just 2 percent.