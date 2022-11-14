More Turning On Trump

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
empath
4d ago

All those that professed live for him. All those religious fools that’s claimed he was the chosen one. All those fools now turning on him. Why did they finally wake up? Did they finally see the truth ? No, they turned on him because they were told to turn in him. They didn’t do it by themselves. They had to be told. Proves they are still mindless, weak willed people with no love in their hearts at all.

Reply(2)
26
Debs
4d ago

Hopefully in the very near future Trump will no longer be relevant to the Republican Party and to the American people, cannot wait for him to go away, fade into oblivion he has been a total disaster for our Country

Reply
13
Val Maria
4d ago

To extreme, we have had enough! All Republicans and trump listen. We don’t want extremism’s in this country period. It has to stop and go away. Trump will now announce running after we voters vote against it. He is extremist in this country, need good people to run and the nasty to go away. Trump is making another big mistake. He will lose.

Reply(1)
17
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
CNN

Liz Cheney makes grim prediction on a third Trump presidential bid

In a recent interview, Liz Cheney had a stark prediction for Republicans if Donald Trump is selected as the party's presidential nominee in 2024. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how recent polls suggest her prediction may not come true.
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Bill Maher makes grim prediction about Trump in 2024

Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher sits down with CNN's Fareed Zakaria to discuss the 2022 midterm elections and what could happen if former President Donald Trump runs for office again in 2024.
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Indy100

The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run

Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
GEORGIA STATE
