Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
The Hill

Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports

Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
freightwaves.com

US imports from China falling faster than from other countries

America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
kitco.com

Copper rally stalls as COVID spreads in China

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper's rally paused on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases and weak factory activity in China held prices below Monday's five-month high. The copper price surged more than 10% in the first two weeks of November as expectations for an easing of Chinese COVID controls and slower U.S. interest rate rises fuelled hopes that economic growth and metals demand would improve.
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
LOUISIANA STATE
Business Insider

Chinese Demand Concerns Continue To Spook Oil Markets

Crude prices fell on Tuesday ahead of official inventory data as traders continue to focus on demand risks in China. Editor's Note: With the EU ban on Russian crude just weeks away, analysts are hiking price targets for early 2023. Our Global Energy Alert analysts have identified a number of opportunities to play tight oil markets at the end of this year and in 2023. Subscribe to Oilprice.com's premium service today and receive fundamental and technical analysis along with carefully selected energy stock picks from our house-trader David Messler.
freightwaves.com

Benchmark DOE/EIA price down 2 cents; diesel futures market sliding hard

The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges ticked down a couple cents Monday in the midst of the diesel futures market having turned in a significant seven-day streak of declines. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price published Monday was down 2 cents to...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops from 1-week high on Ukrainian corridor hopes; soybeans ease

* Wheat falls from 1-wk high on expectations of Ukrainian exports * Chicago soybeans, corn down after closing higher on Tuesday (Updates prices, adds detail) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, retreating from the previous day's one-week high, as prices were pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal despite reports of missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices eased after closing higher on Tuesday.
NASDAQ

U.S. natgas falls 4% on less cold forecasts, Freeport LNG delay

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a two-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected, and on expectations Freeport LNG will delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.
TEXAS STATE

