The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief
A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports
Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
freightwaves.com
US imports from China falling faster than from other countries
America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
kitco.com
Copper rally stalls as COVID spreads in China
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper's rally paused on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases and weak factory activity in China held prices below Monday's five-month high. The copper price surged more than 10% in the first two weeks of November as expectations for an easing of Chinese COVID controls and slower U.S. interest rate rises fuelled hopes that economic growth and metals demand would improve.
marketplace.org
The prices of industrial metals are surging. That’s probably good news for the world economy.
In another hint that inflation may finally be easing, the producer price index for October — which is how much businesses pay for the goods and services they buy so they can do business — increased by just two-tenths of a percentage point. That’s less than forecasters were expecting.
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
All Drought, No Cattle: Low herd supply may drive record-high prices next year
Drought conditions that loomed over a large portion of the U.S. earlier this year will continue to threaten the nation's agriculture industry into 2023 as experts forecast a continued drop in cattle supply, which could consequently drive prices to a record-high within the next two years. Extreme temperatures and long-lasting...
Business Insider
Chinese Demand Concerns Continue To Spook Oil Markets
Crude prices fell on Tuesday ahead of official inventory data as traders continue to focus on demand risks in China. Editor's Note: With the EU ban on Russian crude just weeks away, analysts are hiking price targets for early 2023. Our Global Energy Alert analysts have identified a number of opportunities to play tight oil markets at the end of this year and in 2023. Subscribe to Oilprice.com's premium service today and receive fundamental and technical analysis along with carefully selected energy stock picks from our house-trader David Messler.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Oil prices dip on China demand worries, U.S. midterm elections
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on growing worries about fuel demand as COVID-19 outbreaks worsened in top crude importer China, and jitters about the outcome of U.S. Midterm elections.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark DOE/EIA price down 2 cents; diesel futures market sliding hard
The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges ticked down a couple cents Monday in the midst of the diesel futures market having turned in a significant seven-day streak of declines. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price published Monday was down 2 cents to...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops from 1-week high on Ukrainian corridor hopes; soybeans ease
* Wheat falls from 1-wk high on expectations of Ukrainian exports * Chicago soybeans, corn down after closing higher on Tuesday (Updates prices, adds detail) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, retreating from the previous day's one-week high, as prices were pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal despite reports of missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices eased after closing higher on Tuesday.
European refiners oversupplied as oil shortage fears subside
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - European refiners have found themselves oversupplied with crude as an expected shortage owing to the looming EU ban on Russian oil has yet to materialise.
NASDAQ
U.S. natgas falls 4% on less cold forecasts, Freeport LNG delay
Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a two-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected, and on expectations Freeport LNG will delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.
Oil falls on worries of U.S. rate hikes, China demand outlook
HOUSTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Thursday, with demand squeezed by mounting COVID-19 cases in China and fears of more aggressive hikes in U.S. interest rates.
Diesel prices rising after falling U.S. refinery capacity and loss of Russian imports
The Energy Information Administration recently reported that distillate inventories were at their lowest levels since 2008. (The primary distillates are diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.) However, in 2008 distillate levels were low coming out of spring. Currently, they are low going into fall. That is far worse than the...
NASDAQ
Crude Continues Slide, Weighed Down by Weakened Demand in China, Further Interest Rate Hikes
The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures rose after a selloff in the previous session driven by hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official that stoked fears of more aggressive rate interest hikes from the central bank.
