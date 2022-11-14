Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente VC arm leads $12 funding round for remote care company Validic
Kaiser Permanente Ventures led a $12 million funding round for Validic, a digital health company focused on remote patient monitoring. The firm said it plans to use the capital to further invest in its platform, which integrates digital health with clinical data in EHRs to manage chronic conditions and care for patients remotely. Validic recently teamed with Oracle Cerner to bring its software to Cerner Millennium clients.
beckershospitalreview.com
CIOs challenged by so many health IT systems, applications: Study
The vast majority of healthcare CIOs say working with disparate IT systems and applications complicates their jobs, according to a survey of 132 health IT executives who are members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. Here are five things to know from the Nov. 16 study by enterprise...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS to partner with health systems on national patient safety alliance
HHS is partnering with some of the country's largest health systems on a national alliance to advance patient safety that will launch next year. On Nov. 14, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from the CDC, FDA, CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, convened a listening session with CEOs of the some of the largest U.S. health systems and patient safety advocates to discuss the launch of the National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety.
beckershospitalreview.com
11 recent health system innovation moves
Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
beckershospitalreview.com
What physicians, patients think of charging for MyChart messages
Cleveland Clinic's plan to charge for MyChart messages requiring clinician time and expertise has been met with mixed reviews from physicians and patients. Cleveland Clinic began charging for messages requiring clinicians to make clinical assessments, medical decisions or medical history reviews that would take more than five minutes. The charges are often covered by insurers, but patients face up to $50 charges without coverage.
beckershospitalreview.com
OpenLoop, Verizon partner to expand virtual care
Telehealth support company OpenLoop is partnering with BlueJeans by Verizon to provide its clients with access to BlueJeans' HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. BlueJeans will now have access to OpenLoop's 50-state network of clinicians that reaches payer coverage of 250 million people, according to a Nov. 15 OpenLoop news release. "The addition...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
Having served as a Cerner executive and now a children's hospital CIO, Matt MacVey has seen health IT from both sides of the business. In fact, Mr. MacVey was a Cerner associate when he joined the Bear Institute for Health Innovation at Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital in 2017. The center is a collaboration between the hospital and EHR vendor. In 2019, Children's National hired him to be its CIO after an 18-year career with Cerner.
beckershospitalreview.com
Labcorp partnership delivers significant savings to regional health system
A large regional health system has saved more than $5 million a year on labor and supplies—and even more with capital expense avoidance—by partnering with Labcorp. Within a period of one year, Labcorp brought nine separate hospital laboratories together utilizing a single core lab along with hospital rapid-response labs, delivering savings on labor and supplies while achieving new levels of standardization. In 2020, the relationship between the two organizations became even more valuable as hospitals nationwide scrambled for lab services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
beckershospitalreview.com
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
beckershospitalreview.com
Babylon, Fitbit to provide health monitoring for members
Digital health company Babylon is teaming up with Google's Fitbit to provide Fitbit wearable devices to a subset of members for care coordination and proactive health management. Eligible members in select markets will be able to use Fitbit's health and wellness features to track their activity levels, sleep patterns and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Alphabet's Verily, ResMed launch sleep platform Primasun
Connected sleep device maker ResMed and Alphabet's life science offshoot Verily have partnered to create Primasun, an end-to-end solution to help employers and healthcare providers identify populations at risk for complex sleep disorders. Primasun will initially evaluate patients with insomnia, provide guidance to improve sleep hygiene and connect patients with...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS to add physician relationships to Care Compare
CMS is adding information on providers' affiliations to Medicare Care Compare, a consumer search tool for home health, hospice and other Medicare-reimbursed health care services. The new information is meant to "provide additional information to support patients and caregivers as they make health care decisions," according to a Nov. 14...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 ways health systems can get creative with cost cutting
It has been one of the worst financial years for hospitals and health systems, and few are immune to tight budgets. Even large health systems have made cuts to their workforces, and entire states have reported sinking into the red. Costly contract labor often is among the first to go...
beckershospitalreview.com
The path to greater OR efficiency — 5 Qs with Qventus CEO Mudit Garg
Amid pervasive staff shortages, many hospitals around the nation have been forced to temporarily shutter operating rooms, which are a crucial revenue driver for health systems. This arguably couldn't be happening at more inopportune time — hospitals have lost billions of dollars in the last two years due to the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai, MemorialCare, and 8 other systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in Cambridge, Mass.,
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare employment in 20 numbers
Healthcare employment has fluctuated in recent years amid changing economic circumstances and as workers departed their roles for various reasons. Here are 20 numbers that provide a snapshot of hospital and health system employment, based on reports, studies and other data sources cited in the American Hospital Association's 2023 Healthcare Workforce Scan, released Nov. 16.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 11. 1. Teresa Donohue was named CEO of Springville, N.Y.-based Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and its corresponding Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home. 2. Stace Holland was named CEO of Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital. 3. Maureen...
beckershospitalreview.com
Is Epic's dominance good for healthcare?
Epic is the biggest name in health IT and, by all accounts, only getting bigger. The EHR vendor controls nearly a third of the U.S. hospital market share and continues to add large health systems to its portfolio. But is the Verona, Wis.-based company's reign a positive or negative for...
beckershospitalreview.com
California NPs move toward practice sans physician oversight
California's nursing agency approved rules that allow nurse practitioners to treat patients without physician supervision, CapRadio reported Nov. 16. It is the latest step to fully implement a 2020 law to allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely. Nurse practitioners will be able to apply for the certification process starting early 2023.
beckershospitalreview.com
After monthslong dearth, GE Healthcare plugs $80M into making contrast media
After GE Healthcare's Shanghai plant momentarily closed in May for COVID-19 lockdowns, hospitals were forced to ration contrast dye, a product necessary for millions of CT scans and X-rays, and postpone some operations for months. The plant has been operating at 100 percent since this summer, but to boost its...
Comments / 0