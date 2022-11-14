Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
DCED announces funding to gas regulation station
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced Tuesday, a new Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) project had been approved through the Commonwealth Financing Authority. According to a press release, in a CFA meeting on Tuesday, November 15, Pocono Mountains Industries Inc. on behalf of UGI Utilities […]
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
This Pennsylvania county ran out of paper on Election Day. Now the district attorney is investigating.
One week later, angry voters demand to know why Luzerne County polling places ran out of ballot paper. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
wkok.com
New $1.4 Million Truck at Friendship Fire Company in Danville
DANVILLE – A Danville fire department is celebrating their new $1.4 million fire truck. Friendship Fire Company held a housing ceremony last Saturday afternoon, they received the new aerial truck at the end of September. The fire company says it spent the last few years raising money, and also...
Lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 for Thursday near the Butler Township exit. According to PennDOT officials, there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County. The estimated time for reopening the lane is 2:00 p.m. Motorists can check […]
Luzerne County: 758 ballots came in after 8 p.m.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s Election Board is relying on volunteer, bipartisan “transposers” to ensure Nov. 8 general election votes are properly reentered on the correct ballot types so they can be scanned and tallied, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said Wednesday.
School district in Schuylkill County closed due to water main break
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pottsville Area School District is closed Thursday, November 17, due to a water main break. Transportation will be provided for students who attend the IU, non-public schools, and Gillingham. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
A study into an ATV park in Luzerne Co. underway
A feasibility study is now underway to create an off highway vehicle park in one part of Luzerne County. The Earth Conservancy held an opportunity for the public to see plans for turning some of their land between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua into a place where ATV's can legally and safely ride on trails. Plans would also include rock climbing areas, a gun range and camping. The first part of the feasibility study would be to determine who would operate the park, the state, a non profit or a private company.
Luzerne County Council decides Friday will be Randy Robertson’s last day on the job
In an emergency voting session Thursday, Luzerne County Council unanimously accepted county Manager Randy Robertson’s resignation but de
WFMZ-TV Online
Scranton proposes slate of code enforcement reforms, including new rental regulations
SCRANTON — City officials are proposing a slate of changes to bolster Scranton’s code enforcement operations, including more robust rental regulations that would see Scranton begin conducting health and safety inspections of rental units. But, in a confusing episode Tuesday, city council apparently failed to introduce a new...
Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
Man dies after crash in Columbia County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lackawanna County official vote count shows no significant changes
Lackawanna County officials completed their official vote count Tuesday with no changes in the outcome of races. Vote totals changed slightly as provisional ballots and military/overseas ballots were counted. In the 8th Congressional District race, Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright's county vote total rose to 52,590 and Republican challenger Jim...
WNEP-TV 16
Sweet success for family bakery — On The Pennsylvania Road
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The busiest time of the year for bakeries starts in a few days. Jon Meyer visited one in Lackawanna County that has been in the same family for 110 years. He shows us their recipe for success in this week's trip On The Pennsylvania Road. Take...
'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers
Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
Suit filed in fatal shooting of Hazleton convenience store clerk, alleges illegal gambling put him at risk
The family of a clerk shot and killed in a robbery two years ago filed suit, alleging he was put in danger because the illegal video slot mach
Times News
LV caboose travels to new home
The end is in sight for a new welcome center in Lehighton. After being refurbished, a caboose will greet visitors in about two years. The process took another step toward completion on Tuesday. A small convoy left Jim Thorpe around 7 a.m. to take the caboose to Lehighton. One truck...
Comments / 0