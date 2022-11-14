ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

DCED announces funding to gas regulation station

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced Tuesday, a new Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) project had been approved through the Commonwealth Financing Authority. According to a press release, in a CFA meeting on Tuesday, November 15, Pocono Mountains Industries Inc. on behalf of UGI Utilities […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WITF

This Pennsylvania county ran out of paper on Election Day. Now the district attorney is investigating.

One week later, angry voters demand to know why Luzerne County polling places ran out of ballot paper. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

New $1.4 Million Truck at Friendship Fire Company in Danville

DANVILLE – A Danville fire department is celebrating their new $1.4 million fire truck. Friendship Fire Company held a housing ceremony last Saturday afternoon, they received the new aerial truck at the end of September. The fire company says it spent the last few years raising money, and also...
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 for Thursday near the Butler Township exit. According to PennDOT officials, there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County. The estimated time for reopening the lane is 2:00 p.m. Motorists can check […]
Times Leader

Luzerne County: 758 ballots came in after 8 p.m.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s Election Board is relying on volunteer, bipartisan “transposers” to ensure Nov. 8 general election votes are properly reentered on the correct ballot types so they can be scanned and tallied, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said Wednesday.
NewsRadio WILK

A study into an ATV park in Luzerne Co. underway

A feasibility study is now underway to create an off highway vehicle park in one part of Luzerne County. The Earth Conservancy held an opportunity for the public to see plans for turning some of their land between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua into a place where ATV's can legally and safely ride on trails. Plans would also include rock climbing areas, a gun range and camping. The first part of the feasibility study would be to determine who would operate the park, the state, a non profit or a private company.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after crash in Columbia County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lackawanna County official vote count shows no significant changes

Lackawanna County officials completed their official vote count Tuesday with no changes in the outcome of races. Vote totals changed slightly as provisional ballots and military/overseas ballots were counted. In the 8th Congressional District race, Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright's county vote total rose to 52,590 and Republican challenger Jim...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers

Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Times News

LV caboose travels to new home

The end is in sight for a new welcome center in Lehighton. After being refurbished, a caboose will greet visitors in about two years. The process took another step toward completion on Tuesday. A small convoy left Jim Thorpe around 7 a.m. to take the caboose to Lehighton. One truck...
LEHIGHTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy