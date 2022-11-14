Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody

Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: S.C. standout was one of three killed in U.Va. shooting
Former Woodland High School football star Lavell Davis, Jr. was among three football players killed during a Sunday shooting at the University of Virginia. He was a junior wide receiver for the school who had an outstanding career in Dorchester County, sources say. His Virginia teammates, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, also were killed.
live5news.com
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is without an Interim Chief of Schools after Dr. Anthony Dixon resigned from the role a day after being named Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. Dixon sent his resignation letter at 5:32 a.m. from his phone Wednesday after a heated...
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
travelnoire.com
Charleston, South Carolina's Largest Black Food Truck Festival Yet, Here's What To Know
2022 is a big year for Charleston, South Carolina, as the city has its largest Black Food Truck Festival on November 19 and 20. The event started as a passion project for founder and CEO Marcus Hammond. He wanted to create a space “for Black people by Black people” because other events in the city just didn’t cut it for Hammond.
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
manninglive.com
Meet the Winner: Fawn Pedalino
Tuesday, Nov. 8, Republican candidate Fawn Pedalino won the election for State House of Representatives District 64 with a percent of 58.33 of the votes for Clarendon. The Manning Times sent a list of questions to Pedalino, and her responses are below. TMT: Your campaign was based on transparency and...
Domestic disturbance leads to deputy-involved shooting in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies said a barricaded suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning. WCSO responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Red Road in Kingstree when they learned an armed man barricaded himself and a hostage in a home. Deputies said the […]
counton2.com
Kingstree band students traveling to Hawaii for Vietnam Veterans Day Parade
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students with the Kingstree High School Mighty Marching Merge Band have been selected to travel to Hawaii and perform in the National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade. The band — which brought in students from Kingstree Senior High School and CE Murray High School when the...
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Jessica to Open Six Krystal Restaurants in South Carolina
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz. The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One...
abcnews4.com
Witnesses who dropped off shot teen at hospital wanted for questioning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 16 year old on Monday. The sheriff's office says Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, dropped the victim off at a hospital before fleeing the area in a burgundy 2008 Ford F-350 with SC tag VAY240.
Sumter resident working on plan to open all boys charter school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Efforts to bring a new charter school in Sumter County are underway for one local resident. Reggie Evans hopes to open an all-boys school called Grace Academy of Excellence. "I was blessed, and the only thing to do is to be a blessing," Evans shared. That's...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies searching for 17 year-old missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17 year-old Zaniyah Johnson. She is a foster child and has a PTSD medical condition, say deputies. The teen was last seen on Nov. 15 around her Joyce Street address in Sumter, say authorities. She was wearing...
counton2.com
Molina Healthcare hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be...
abccolumbia.com
Clarendon County deputies searching for white truck possibly used in theft
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Chevrolet 2500 truck that was allegedly used to steal a trailer. Deputies say the truck was used on Nov. 15 to steal a trailer containing lawn mowers and lawn equipment...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Raven Cooler, Christopher Bozard Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Garret and Sherry Cooler of Aiken are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Raven Cooler, to Christopher Bozard. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rick and Amy Bozard of Barnwell. The bride-elect is an actuary at Colonial Life and Accident Insurance Company. The...
live5news.com
Turkey giveaways across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One week from today families across the country will be gathering for celebrations and setting the table for Thanksgiving meals. All across the Lowcountry, groups are lending a hand to those who may need a little help putting food on the table. When and where you...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Dental Outreach opens new low-income dental clinic
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tuesday afternoon, North Charleston Dental Outreach hosted its grand opening on Azalea Drive. The Dental Outreach, run by Dr. Bill Sasser, aims to provide quality dental service to those with low income "all while respecting the dignity and worth of every individual." Dr. Sasser...
live5news.com
Local youth apprenticeship program receives $55,000 to advance program
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Regional Youth Apprenticeship Program has received a $55,000 donation from Bank of America to support local students. Trident Technical College and Charleston Area Urban League have partnered to expand youth apprenticeships, especially among minority and historically underserved students. Students in Berkeley, Charleston or...
Turkey, grocery distribution planned for Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Those within the community who […]
manninglive.com
Clarendon County Council Special Called Media Agenda - Nov. 21, 2022
Consideration of the Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 2022-11 – An DEFINITION OF “PROJECTS”; TO PROVIDE FOR THE USE OF.
