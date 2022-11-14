Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Illinois Drivers Reminded To Be Prepared For Winter Weather Conditions
Illinois officials are reminding drivers to be prepared for winter weather conditions. Planning and preparation is needed more than ever due to a nationwide shortage of commercial vehicle drivers that is impacting staffing levels on winter operations teams throughout Illinois and the Midwest. In the coming months, Illinois drivers should...
Effingham Radio
Firearm Deer Season Opens Today In Illinois
Firearm deer season opens today in Illinois. It is time for hunters to get out in the fields for the 7 day firearm season. It’s the most popular of the year says State Conservation Police Officer Zach Williams. Successful hunters must report their harvest on the Illinois Department of...
Effingham Radio
IDPH Urges Public To Protect Loved Ones From COVID-19, Other Respiratory Viruses During Thanksgiving Holiday
IDPH Urges Public to Protect Loved Ones from COVID-19 and Other Respiratory Viruses During Thanksgiving Holiday. With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses circulating in many areas of the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging Illinoisans to take precautions and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday safely without spreading the virus to family and friends. In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 and the flu, IDPH encourages the public to get tested before attending holiday gatherings, especially if you’ll be visiting someone at high risk for severe COVID-19; to stay home if you are sick; and practice good hand hygiene. In addition, holiday hosts are urged to ensure gatherings are well-ventilated.
Effingham Radio
Voters Approve Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois
The measure will add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize. Multiple media outlets projected yesterday that the ballot measure had support on around 53-percent of the total ballots cast in the election. That’s enough for approval in Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Illinois House And Senate Will Have New Republican Leaders
The Illinois House and Senate will have new Republican leaders. House Republican Lawmakers voted to elect State Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna as the Chamber’s Minority Leader. McCombie talks about her top priority. McCombie will be replacing Jim Durkin in the role. Senate Republicans chose John Curran of Downers...
Effingham Radio
Altamont Second Game Of Season With 50-30 Win Over Windsor / Stew – Stras
Altamont traveled to Windsor on Thursday night and picked up their second win in as many games with a 50-30 win over the Lady Hatchets from Windsor / Stew-Stras. The game started out with Altamont picking up the early advantage thanks to a pair of threes from Peyton Osteen and other threes from Claire Boehm and Grace Nelson. Nelson would pour in seven points in the opening quarter to help give the Lady Indians the 16-10 lead after one.
