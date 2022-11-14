ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Insurance fund for climate impacts announced at UN talks

By WANJOHI KABUKURU
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32U1BF_0jAGgzmX00

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies launched a new insurance system Monday to provide swift financial aid when nations are hit by devastating effects of climate change.

The so-called Global Shield is backed by the V20, an alliance of climate vulnerable nations chaired by Ghana, and the G-7 chaired by Germany. The scheme is designed to kick in with aid in the event of climate-related disasters in vulnerable nations. But critics argue it doesn't cover slower climate change effects, such as rising seas or the slow loss of arable land, nor does it account for historical harms.

Under the newly launched shield, countries will receive more than $200 million dollars in funding, mostly from Germany. Initial recipients include Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Senegal. In the last 20 years, nations in the V20 group are estimated to have lost $525 billion to their GDP because of climate change-related events, according to a report released by the group.

Ghana’s finance minister and V20 chair Ken Ofori-Atta called it “a path-breaking effort” that would help protect communities when lives and livelihoods are lost.

Civil society groups and aid agencies also warned the insurance scheme should not be used to distract from the much broader effort to get big polluters to pay for the loss and damage they’ve caused with their greenhouse gases. Vulnerable countries have long been calling for compensation for climate-related harms, with estimates of financial damage far exceeding the sums available in through the Global Shield.

“We need a solution at the scale of the losses, and that means going beyond subsidized insurance,” said Rachel Simon of the environmental group Climate Action Network Europe.

She said new funds should also be created within the oversight of the U.N. climate talks, not on the sidelines, to ensure proper international supervision. Simon added that the loss and damage financing needs to be in the form of grants as opposed to debt which leads poor and developing nations to debt-distress.

Speaking for the G-7, Germany's development minister Svenja Schulze said the shield is not a ruse to avoid more comprehensive funding for vulnerable nations, which remains a key issue at the ongoing negotiations.

“Those most affected need action now," Schulze said. “It is not a kind of tactic to avoid a loss and damage financing facility at the negotiation.”

Negotiators released the first draft of a crucial agreement on the issue of loss and damage on Monday.

The draft contained two options that reflect the divide between rich and poor nations. Vulnerable countries are proposing that such a fund should be “operationalized no later” than November 2024, whereas richer nations say funding should come from a wide range of initiatives.

___

Frank Jordans in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and Sibi Arasu in Bengaluru, India, contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Foundations call for cooperation, some new pledges at COP27

As communities around the globe press their case at the COP27 conference in Egypt that climate damage is forcing migration and causing suffering as never before, philanthropic foundations pooled their resources to donate more than $2 billion to support climate adaptation projects. Overall, though the amount of charitable funding directed toward climate related projects remains small.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
KIRO 7 Seattle

IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan

TOKYO — (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan's planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
KIRO 7 Seattle

A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The long border between Finland and Russia runs through thick forests and is marked only by wooden posts with low fences meant to stop stray cattle. Soon, a stronger, higher fence will be erected on parts of the frontier. Earlier this month, Polish...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden's economic team losing adviser Rouse after midterms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A key member of President Joe Biden's economic team, Cecilia Rouse, will leave his administration in the spring, a White House official said Friday. Rouse took academic leave from Princeton University to serve as chair of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, and she plans to return to there. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel changes and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

HELSINKI — (AP) — Investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage,” the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday. Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigators carefully...
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Cup fans ready to celebrate despite stadium beer ban

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Flag-draped fans poured into Qatar on Friday ahead of the Middle East's first World Cup as organizers banned the sale of beer at stadiums — a last-minute decision that stunned FIFA sponsor Budweiser but was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some visitors.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine experts join probe of fatal missile blast in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland this week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the Ukrainian experts were at the grain-drying facility in the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Spain overtakes USA for No. 1 spot in FIBA men's rankings

For the first time in 12 years, USA Basketball is not atop the world men's rankings. FIBA, the sport's governing body, updated its rankings on Friday — and Spain moved into the top spot, a sliver ahead of the U.S. The four-time defending Olympic champion Americans moved into the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

HELSINKI — (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street opens higher but is still headed for weekly loss

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street but are still heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. Several retailers were posting big gains in the early going Friday after reporting surprisingly strong quarterly results. Gap, Ross Stores and Foot Locker all rose sharply. Energy stocks were lower as crude oil prices dropped about 4%. The S&P 500 was up 0.5%, while the Nasdaq and the Dow were each up about 0.4%. Small-company stocks were up more than the rest of the market. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country's people at the onset of winter. Freezing...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
143K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy