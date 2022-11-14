SCM (25m) While competing on day two of the 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships, Hubert Kos fired off a new national record in the men’s 100m IM. Kos got to the wall in a new lifetime best of 52.82 to take the gold, beating out runner-up Adam Telegdy by more than one second. Telegdy settled for silver tonight in 53.88 while Gabor Zambori rounded out the top 3 in a mark of 54.11.

1 DAY AGO