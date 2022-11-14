Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
RBI Class1 Officer Kanchanmala Ne Jeeta Gold – 22nd National Paralympic Swimming
Kanchan Pande Jo Ki Aqua Sports Club Ki Member Hai Unhone Assam Mei Hui 22nd Paralympic Swimming Championship 2022 Mein 3 Gold Medal Jeet Kar City Ke Liye. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Kanchan Pande Jo Ki Aqua Sports Club Ki Member Hai Unhone Assam Mei Hui 22nd Paralympic...
swimswam.com
Shrungi Ne Jeeta Gold Aur Pavan Bane Fastest Swimmer – Indian Swimming News
Shruti Rajesh Bandekar, Jaise Kai Budding Swimmers Hai Country Mein Jinhone Apna Ghar Chhod Kr Sport Mei Career Pursuit Krne Ke Liye Bengaluru Aa Gaye Hai. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Shruti Rajesh Bandekar, Jaise Kai Budding Swimmers Hai Country Mein Jinhone Apna Ghar Chhod Kr Sport Mei Career...
swimswam.com
Coach Peter Bishop And Swimmers Chalmers, Wilson, Harris Receive 2022 SASI Awards
The South Australian Sports Institute honors Head Coach Peter Bishop and swimmers Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson, and Meg Harris for their 2022 achievements. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The annual South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) Awards celebrated its athletes, coaches and staff at the Adelaide Convention Center last Friday. SASI,...
swimswam.com
Laon Kim Breaks a Canadian Record Set 53 Years Ago by Legend Alex Baumann
Laon Kim has broken seven Canadian Age Records for 13-14s in the last month, but none have carried quite the weight of the one he set in the 800 free this weekend. Archive photo via Swimming Canada/Scott Grant. Hyack Brad Reid Memorial Invitational. November 11-13, 2022. Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada.
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Posts 100 Free Personal Best On Day 1 Of Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships kicked off today with World Record holder Kristof Milak making his presence known right off the bat. Competing in the men’s 100m freestyle, Milak posted a super quick time of 46.72 to beat the field, coming within striking distance of the national record in the process.
swimswam.com
Noe Ponti Heads Up Entrants For 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships begin tomorrow, Thursday, November 18th, with some of the nation’s top talent set to descend upon the city of Sion. Among the competitors is Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti. Ponti is coming off of the FINA World cup stop in Berlin,...
swimswam.com
Ray Looze Guides PM Blue Set for Indiana Breaststroke Group | PRACTICE + PANCAKES
On this particular Monday, Ray had IU working through a blue practice, with the target heart rate being 170-180 for the fast efforts Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Monday afternoon, Indiana head coach Ray Looze gets together his legendary IU breaststroke group. On this particular Monday, Ray had...
swimswam.com
Le Clos Takes 200 Fly Gold On Night 1 Of German SC Championships
SCM (25m) Day one of the 2022 German Short Course Championships saw South Africa’s Chad Le Clos score his first victory. 30-year-old Le Clos, who trains in Germany now under Dirk Lange, produced a winning time of 1:51.01 in the men’s ‘200m butterfly. That grabbed the gold by more than 3 seconds, with the highest placing German represented by Ramon Klenz who snagged silver in 1:54.65.
swimswam.com
FINA Confirms $2.1 Million Prize Money Pool For 2022 Short Course World Championships
SCM (25 meters) There will be more than $2.1 million (USD) up for grabs at next month’s Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, a decrease compared to the $2.8 million that was on the line last year in Abu Dhabi. Prize money will be distributed to the top eight...
swimswam.com
Forres Bluefins Swim Club Suspended By Scottish Swimming Over Allegations of Negligence
The club has been accused of allowing unqualified individuals without the proper child safety qualifications to coach young swimmers. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. A swim club in Scotland has been suspended by the national governing over “serious allegations” about the way the team is being run....
swimswam.com
Hubert Kos Clocks 52.82 100 IM For First Hungarian National Record
SCM (25m) While competing on day two of the 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships, Hubert Kos fired off a new national record in the men’s 100m IM. Kos got to the wall in a new lifetime best of 52.82 to take the gold, beating out runner-up Adam Telegdy by more than one second. Telegdy settled for silver tonight in 53.88 while Gabor Zambori rounded out the top 3 in a mark of 54.11.
swimswam.com
Midseason Madness – Who Will Remain Undefeated?! | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
We discuss week 1 of the NCAA Midseason meets, the potential of an ISL return, and David Poopovici's SCM outing at Romanian Nationals Current photo via Courtesy of Fabio Cetti. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss week 1 of the NCAA Midseason meets, the potential of an ISL return, and David Poopovici’s SCM outing at Romanian Nationals. See full list of topics below:
