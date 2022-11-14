Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Paraplegic Soldiers Ne National Para Swimming Championships Mei Jeeta Medal
Unki Great Strengths Mei Se Ek Hai Ki Kbhi Bhi Give Up Naa Karna Aur Unhone Ye Prove Bhi Kar Ke Dikhaya Is Competition Mein. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Guwahati Mei Recently Hi Conclude Hui 22nd National Para Swimming Championships Mei Two Paraplegic Swimmers Ne Highest Level Ka Grit Aur Determination Display Krte Huye Services Team Ke Liye Medals Jeeta.
swimswam.com
How To Get A Practice + Pancakes And Clinic With Gold Medal Mel For Your Swim Team
This auction item is live right now supporting USA Swimming Foundation's mission of Saving Lives, Building Champions, and Impacting Communities. Current photo via Tennessee Athletics. If you want a swimming clinic with Olympic Champion Mel Stewart plus a Practice + Pancakes episode for your swim team, participate in the auction...
swimswam.com
Milak Grabs Second Gold In As Many Days At Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) Day two of the 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships brought the heat, with Kristof Milak, Hubert Kos and more taking to the Csík Ferenc Competition Stadium pool. We reported on 19-year-old Kos’ new national record in the men’s 100m IM, where the Bob Bowman-trained teen put up...
swimswam.com
Noe Ponti Heads Up Entrants For 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships begin tomorrow, Thursday, November 18th, with some of the nation’s top talent set to descend upon the city of Sion. Among the competitors is Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti. Ponti is coming off of the FINA World cup stop in Berlin,...
swimswam.com
Hubert Kos Clocks 52.82 100 IM For First Hungarian National Record
SCM (25m) While competing on day two of the 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships, Hubert Kos fired off a new national record in the men’s 100m IM. Kos got to the wall in a new lifetime best of 52.82 to take the gold, beating out runner-up Adam Telegdy by more than one second. Telegdy settled for silver tonight in 53.88 while Gabor Zambori rounded out the top 3 in a mark of 54.11.
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Posts 100 Free Personal Best On Day 1 Of Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships kicked off today with World Record holder Kristof Milak making his presence known right off the bat. Competing in the men’s 100m freestyle, Milak posted a super quick time of 46.72 to beat the field, coming within striking distance of the national record in the process.
swimswam.com
Brescia Dominates On Day 1 of Group ‘B’ Action In LEN Champions League
After a flawless campaign in the qualifications, Brescia rolled on and gave a bad beating to Jug in Dubrovnik, a feat rarely achieved in water polo. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto DBM/LEN. Courtesy: LEN. After a flawless campaign in the qualifications, Brescia rolled on and gave...
swimswam.com
Le Clos Takes 200 Fly Gold On Night 1 Of German SC Championships
SCM (25m) Day one of the 2022 German Short Course Championships saw South Africa’s Chad Le Clos score his first victory. 30-year-old Le Clos, who trains in Germany now under Dirk Lange, produced a winning time of 1:51.01 in the men’s ‘200m butterfly. That grabbed the gold by more than 3 seconds, with the highest placing German represented by Ramon Klenz who snagged silver in 1:54.65.
swimswam.com
Will 200 Freestylers Finally Produce Sub-1:45 Swims On A Regular Basis?
David Popovici has brought new life to the men's 200 freestyle, becoming the first man since 2009 to break 1:43 this past summer. Archive photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. In 2009, Paul Biedermann set the men’s 200 freestyle world record during the World Aquatics Championships in Rome. At the height of the super suits, he set a monstrous mark of 1:42.00, which is still the world record in the event as of today, 13 years later.
swimswam.com
Coach Peter Bishop And Swimmers Chalmers, Wilson, Harris Receive 2022 SASI Awards
The South Australian Sports Institute honors Head Coach Peter Bishop and swimmers Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson, and Meg Harris for their 2022 achievements. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The annual South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) Awards celebrated its athletes, coaches and staff at the Adelaide Convention Center last Friday. SASI,...
swimswam.com
Laon Kim Breaks a Canadian Record Set 53 Years Ago by Legend Alex Baumann
Laon Kim has broken seven Canadian Age Records for 13-14s in the last month, but none have carried quite the weight of the one he set in the 800 free this weekend. Archive photo via Swimming Canada/Scott Grant. Hyack Brad Reid Memorial Invitational. November 11-13, 2022. Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada.
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/18/2022
Highlighting some of the top age group swims from the last two weeks as the short course season continues to heat up in the United States. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience...
swimswam.com
Midseason Madness – Who Will Remain Undefeated?! | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
We discuss week 1 of the NCAA Midseason meets, the potential of an ISL return, and David Poopovici's SCM outing at Romanian Nationals Current photo via Courtesy of Fabio Cetti. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss week 1 of the NCAA Midseason meets, the potential of an ISL return, and David Poopovici’s SCM outing at Romanian Nationals. See full list of topics below:
swimswam.com
NCAA Champion Turned Comedian Laura Sogar talks Swimming and Stand Up
After retiring from swimming in 2016, NCAA champion Sogar pursued improv, which ultimately turned into a career in stand-up comedy Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with Laura Sogar, 2012 SC World Championships medalist and 2013 NCAA Champion in the 200 breast. Sogar takes us through...
swimswam.com
FINA Announces 2023 Open Water Tour Schedule
LAUSANNE (Switzerland) – The FINA Open Water Tour 2023 will feature six events, with the annual series complementing the open water swimming at the 20th FINA World Championships Fukuoka 2023. As the FINA Open Water Tour returns for its 17th season, the schedule for the world’s top open water...
swimswam.com
Ian Thorpe on FINA’s Transgender Ban: “They’ve Actually Got It Wrong”
Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe spoke out against FINA’s decision to ban transgender women from elite female competitions in a recent interview. Archive photo via Adidas. Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe spoke out against FINA’s decision to ban transgender women from elite female competitions in a recent interview with...
swimswam.com
Ray Looze Guides PM Blue Set for Indiana Breaststroke Group | PRACTICE + PANCAKES
On this particular Monday, Ray had IU working through a blue practice, with the target heart rate being 170-180 for the fast efforts Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Monday afternoon, Indiana head coach Ray Looze gets together his legendary IU breaststroke group. On this particular Monday, Ray had...
swimswam.com
Japan Wins 2022 Asian Water Polo Championship; China & Kazakhstan to Worlds
Japan, which has already secured a spot at next year's World Championships as the host, doubled-down with a win in the 2022 Asian Water Polo Championships. Stock photo via Kap7. More International/National Team Water Polo. 2022 Asian Water Polo Championships – Men. November 7-14, 2022. Assumption University Aquatic Center,...
Comments / 0