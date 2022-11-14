ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Park, MI

schoolnewsnetwork.org

Area high school marching bands place well at state finals

Kent City, Rockford — When students from the Kent City High School marching band stepped forward on Nov. 5 to accept their first place trophy at state marching band finals in Detroit, they were the only students in their division’s line-up to forego traditional marching band regalia. Instead, they wore blue jeans and clean white T-shirts that fit with the band’s performance theme, “Southern Homecoming.”
KENT CITY, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Wanted: a ‘moving and shaking team’

Grand Rapids — From competitive salaries to advancement opportunities, educators and administrators worked to fill 250 job vacancies by showcasing what the district has to offer potential employees during a job fair Wednesday. Adriana Almanza, GRPS’ talent development, retention and diversity recruitment manager, said the district is made up...
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Otherworldly Election Day simulates U.S. elections

Wyoming — It was Election Day in the world of medieval wizards, warriors, developing markets and governments known as VanEnktopia at Wyoming Junior High. Current leader and vice leader Jeremiah Thompson and Zack Kinney were running for a second term in the simulated country, and wanted to change their form of government from a democracy to a monarchy.
WYOMING, MI

