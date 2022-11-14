ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news

The Los Angeles Rams received a huge status update on one of their star players Friday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is good to go. The Rams star, who helped guide the team to a Super Bowl Championship in February, missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, in which both teams’ backups started the game. No Read more... The post Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Tennessean

NFL promises 'significant discipline' for violations of alcohol policy in light of Todd Downing arrest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo to all 32 league teams Friday re-emphasizing the league's policy that prohibits alcoholic beverages in team facilities and while traveling on team buses and planes, the NFL Network reported Friday. The league's memo comes in light of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest for speeding and suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning, hours after the Titans' win at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. ...
