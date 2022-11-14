ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine's electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country's people at the onset of winter. Freezing temperatures are putting...
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying. The administration...
WASHINGTON STATE
US envoy Kerry positive for COVID as UN climate talks drag

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — John Kerry, the top U.S. envoy at this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said late Friday night, another potential setback for negotiations that were already going into overtime with no result in sight. "He is fully vaccinated...
Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today's Ukraine

NEW YORK — One hundred years ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia’s hunger for territory would continue to destabilize Europe unless Ukraine could gain independence from Moscow. Poland's Marshal Józef Piłsudski never managed to fulfil his hope for an independent Ukraine connected to Europe. But the...
Foundations call for cooperation, some new pledges at COP27

As communities around the globe press their case at the COP27 conference in Egypt that climate damage is forcing migration and causing suffering as never before, philanthropic foundations pooled their resources to donate more than $2 billion to support climate adaptation projects. Overall, though the amount of charitable funding directed toward climate related projects remains small.
Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
High energy prices lead to coal revival in Czech Republic

OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC — In this part of northeastern Czech Republic, huge piles of coal are stacked up ready to sell to eager buyers and smoke belches from coal-fired plants that are ramping up instead of winding down. Ostrava has been working for decades to end its legacy as...
