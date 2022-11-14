Read full article on original website
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine's electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country's people at the onset of winter. Freezing temperatures are putting...
'West Wing' cast urges struggling Americans to seek help
WASHINGTON — As more Americans struggle with depression and anxiety, the cast of “The West Wing” teamed up with the Biden administration on Thursday to share a simple message: you are not alone. The star-studded cast of the drama series that, even years after being off air...
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying. The administration...
US envoy Kerry positive for COVID as UN climate talks drag
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — John Kerry, the top U.S. envoy at this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said late Friday night, another potential setback for negotiations that were already going into overtime with no result in sight. "He is fully vaccinated...
Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today's Ukraine
NEW YORK — One hundred years ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia’s hunger for territory would continue to destabilize Europe unless Ukraine could gain independence from Moscow. Poland's Marshal Józef Piłsudski never managed to fulfil his hope for an independent Ukraine connected to Europe. But the...
Nazanin Boniadi spotlights Iranian women at academy event
LOS ANGELES — “Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi used a gathering of Oscar winners and prominent Hollywood figures to deliver a powerful plea about the need to support female protestors in Iran. “We owe it to our counterparts in Iran to stand with them as they...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire U.S.
North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland.
NICHOLAS KRISTOF: I went to Ukraine, and I saw a resolve we should learn from
EDITOR'S NOTE: Nicholas Kristof is a New York Times columnist. He has won two Pulitzer Prizes, for his coverage of China and of the genocide in Darfur. His latest book is “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.” Photographs by Emile Ducke. IZIUM, Ukraine — Inna Osipova pointed to the...
Foundations call for cooperation, some new pledges at COP27
As communities around the globe press their case at the COP27 conference in Egypt that climate damage is forcing migration and causing suffering as never before, philanthropic foundations pooled their resources to donate more than $2 billion to support climate adaptation projects. Overall, though the amount of charitable funding directed toward climate related projects remains small.
Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
High energy prices lead to coal revival in Czech Republic
OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC — In this part of northeastern Czech Republic, huge piles of coal are stacked up ready to sell to eager buyers and smoke belches from coal-fired plants that are ramping up instead of winding down. Ostrava has been working for decades to end its legacy as...
