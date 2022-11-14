Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Iowa
Author urges Iowa kids to seek connections in-person as well as online
A motivational speaker is urging Iowa teachers, administrators and students to separate from their smart phones and connect with the humans around them. Joe Beckman, a consultant based in Minneapolis, was at the School Administrators of Iowa conference in August and he spent a couple of days in Spencer schools last week.
Radio Iowa
Education Department report shows changes in student population
The State Board of Education got an early look this week at the annual report on schools that is set to be released next week. Jason Crowley in the Department of Education’s Bureau of information says the diversity among students has increased in the last 20 years. “Minority, racial, ethnic students make up 26.8% of our K-12 student population in the fall of ’21 — compared to 9.7% of our student population in the fall of 2000,” he says. The largest increases have been in the number of Hispanic students, followed by African Americans.
Radio Iowa
Hospitals continue to see increase in RSV cases among kids
From Sioux City to the Quad Cities, Iowa hospitals are reporting surges in children being brought to emergency rooms with cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Dr. Amy Groen, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says daily patient volume is about double what it normally is for this time of the year. “We’re seeing more and more kids affected. We’re seeing more and more visits secondary to it,” Groen says. “And, frankly, we’ve run out of hospital beds on most days for the patients that need to be admitted from RSV.”
Radio Iowa
Governor says ‘school choice’ her top priority
Governor Kim Reynolds says by the end of her new four-year term, she hopes to get rid of Iowa’s state income tax. “I’ve got South Dakota to the north of me, so we’ve got to get to zero,” Reynolds says, “so we’re going to keep working on that, too.”
Radio Iowa
Speaker creates Education Reform Committee in Iowa House
The speaker of the Iowa House is creating a new Education Reform Committee. A news release from House Speaker Pat Grassley’s office indicates Grassley will be chairman of the committee and it will deal with “bills containing significant reforms to (Iowa’s) educational system.”. In each of the...
Radio Iowa
Bike group calling again for tighter cell phone restrictions
The number of crashes and deaths involving distracted drivers is swiftly rising in Iowa and the leader of the state’s largest cycling organization is calling for stricter laws on the use of cell phones by motorists. Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, says they’ve gotten bipartisan,...
Radio Iowa
Hutchinson tests 2024 campaign message in Iowa
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, is suggesting the Republican Party needs to separate itself from former President Trump. “I believe that we need to move away from a personality and move back to ideas and principles,” Hutchinson said this morning during an appearance at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa.
Radio Iowa
October unemployment up slightly, labor participation rate steady
Iowa’s unemployment rate inched up slightly in October to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in September. Iowa Workforce Development spokesperson, Jesse Dougherty, says there are positive signs despite the increase. “In large part what we’re seeing is more Iowans are entering the labor force. We had, I think over...
Radio Iowa
Much of the state could see record cold
Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa this morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t even be half of...
Comments / 0