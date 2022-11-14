Read full article on original website
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Taylor Swift Fans Can't Shake It Off: Ticketmaster Issues Catches the Attention of PA's Attorney GeneralTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Erects its First-Ever Christmas Tree!
There's a big ol' gorgeous Christmas tree on the North Beach end of Atlantic City boardwalk to enjoy for the first time ever. That's right. The Atlantic City boardwalk has reportedly never ever had a real Christmas tree up in its 152-year history. But that all changed Monday with the...
Mainland, Washington Twp Set to open 2023 Football Season in Ocean City, NJ
The 2022 high school football season is down to its final weeks, but it's never too early to peak ahead to the 2023 season. The Battle at the Beach in Ocean City is an event that started two years ago with much success, hosting multiple games over the final weekend of August, with high-profile matchups to kick off the season.
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Missing Ocean County Teen Found Dead In PA Dumpster
STAFFORD – A 19-year-old from Stafford Township was found dead Saturday at a recycling facility in Pennsylvania after authorities found video surveillance of him climbing into a dumpster earlier that morning. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, had climbed into a dumpster at the back of a Dollar Tree...
Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
Overturned tractor trailer stops Ben Franklin Bridge traffic
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey were closed Monday afternoon, as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer that overturned.The lanes reopened after 4 p.m., according to the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge.Footage from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on its side.
Swedesboro, NJ, Has One of the Best New Breweries in America
South Jersey has become a great place to stop by a brewery and grab a local craft beer. Now, one South Jersey brewery is among the 10 best new breweries in America, and it’s not too far from Atlantic, Cape May, or Cumberland counties!. The study comes from the...
Philadelphia gas stations a target for shootings and carjackings
It's like a scene right out of a movie, except disturbing and violent crimes are playing out in real-time on the streets of Philadelphia.
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly
Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MontCo Traveler Brought Loaded Gun To Airport, TSA Says
A Montgomery County resident was cited at the Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 12 after a loaded gun was discovered in their luggage, security announced. Transportation Security Administration officials said the Collegeville resident was passing through a security checkpoint when the X-ray scanner detected a loaded .380-caliber handgun in their bag.
If You’re in Need, We’d Like to Help Out Your Family With a Free Turkey
Townsquare Media Atlantic City wants to make sure people in our area who may be struggling this holiday season have a free turkey this Thanksgiving. Once again this year, we are putting into effect our Feed a Family effort. We will be handing out free turkeys. There is a form...
Popular Cape My Court House Restaurant, NJ Closing After 53 Years
A restaurant in Cape May Court House in business since 1969 is ending its run. But local diners may be excited to hear what's taking over the space. Molino's Takeout, on S. Main Street, broke the news on Facebook that it's changing hands. Saturday, November 12th will be your final...
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
Northfield NJ
