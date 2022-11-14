ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, NJ

Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US

When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming

Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Overturned tractor trailer stops Ben Franklin Bridge traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey were closed Monday afternoon, as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer that overturned.The lanes reopened after 4 p.m., according to the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge.Footage from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on its side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly

Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MontCo Traveler Brought Loaded Gun To Airport, TSA Says

A Montgomery County resident was cited at the Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 12 after a loaded gun was discovered in their luggage, security announced. Transportation Security Administration officials said the Collegeville resident was passing through a security checkpoint when the X-ray scanner detected a loaded .380-caliber handgun in their bag.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
